"This is dumb & greedy"; "Doesn't make sense" - Fans stumped by Juan Soto reportedly demanding $45+ million/year deal with opt-out clause

As Juan Soto's free agency reaches its peak, the latest reports say that the outfielder is demanding a contract worth over $45 million a year with an opt-out clause, leaving many fans stunned. After Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking $700 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, Soto is expected to attract a deal of similar value.

However, with the Dominican reportedly demanding a salary of over $45 million with opt-out, MLB fans across the country shared their disbelief on social media:

"This is dumb & greedy," wrote one fan on X/Twitter. "Doesn't make sense," added another.

While some fans have accused Soto of being greedy for such a demand, others feel that it is good value if the opt-out is structured reasonably.

"Yankees should offer this instantly, this is less AAV than I expected," wrote @dromlord on X.

"It's crazy to say that seems fairly reasonable," added @Knoxfire30.

"Only 45 mill per year. I would think that puts a ton of teams in the mix, even with the opt outs," wrote @WRnation123.

Juan Soto started his major league career with the Washington Nationals in 2018 where he quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league. He was then traded to the San Diego Padres for a brief stint before joining the New York Yankees for his final year before free agency.

As the hottest free agent in the MLB market this year, Juan Soto has a host of teams in pursuit of his services. While the Yankees and New York Mets are frontrunners in the race, there are several other teams also meeting with the outfielder. All predictions point to a huge contract similar in value to Ohtani's, but it shows a lack of faith if the player is looking for an early opt-out clause in a long-term contract.

Aaron Judge says he has not spoken to Juan Soto since World Series

After winning the second AL MVP award of his career, Bronx Bombers slugger Aaron Judge recently gave his take on Juan Soto's free agency. While Yankees fans are eager to see the Dominican return in pinstripes, Judge says Soto already knows how he feels.

"I think the best thing is to really give those guys space. I talked to him all season and he knows how we feel about him," Judge said.

Expand Tweet

Soto and Judge formed a formidable partnership for the Yankees in the MLB this season, leading them to the 2024 World Series.

