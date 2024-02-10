"This was the end game that he wanted" - Aaron Boone believes Marcus Stroman is 'cut out' for the Yankees

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone voiced positive words for new offseason acquisition Marcus Stroman.

While mentioning the overall context and the new-found mentality in the Yankees roster, Boone said about Stroman to YES Network:

"I love the consistency of his career. He's been a performer. He's been a really reliable starter in this league now, for a long time. And totally confident in his league and where he is -- I think he's, what, 31, 32 years old. He's one of those guys that commits a lot to his craft and his body and taking care of himself, so I do think he'll be a guy that remains in top form for a number of years.

"And then on top of it, I really think he wants to be here with us -- with the Yankees -- and that counts for something, and that matters to me, and I think he's cut out for this. I think this was the end game that he wanted. And I think, hopefully, he goes out there and goes to the post 30 times, 30-plus times for us. And if he does that, with what I believe our offense is going to be, he should be very successful." - Aaron Boone on Marcus Stroman

Former Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman completed a surprise move to his former AL East rivals. He had previously said that he had always wanted to play for the Brinx Bombers despite the hostility between him and the Yanks in the regular season while he was with the Blue Jays.

According to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of The Post, Marcus Stroman and the NY Yankees reached an agreement last month on a two-year, $37 million deal with a vesting option for a third year

Should Stroman pitch 140 innings in 2025, he will be able to exercise his third-year option, bringing the deal's total worth over three years to $55 million.

Despite an average 2023 season, Marcus Stroman is a consistent pitcher with an amazing pitching arsenal

Marcus Stroman rejoicing a regular-season victory with the Chicago Cubs last season

Marcus Stroman's 2023 season took a turn for the worst in July, giving up 27 earned runs in 26 2/3 innings. On Aug. 2, he was placed on the IL due to inflammation in his right hip. With a 3.95 ERA, he had the second-highest ERA of his career.

Since making his Blue Jays debut in 2014, Stroman has spent most of his career as a reliably above-average starter. In the last four seasons, his ERA+ hasn't been any worse than 113.

Through his first 16 starts with the Chicago Cubs, he had a 2.28 ERA and a.536 opponents' OPS, which helped him achieve a second All-Star team selection in his big league career.

