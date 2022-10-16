"Didn't end the way we wanted, but super proud of this team" "Can't wait for next year" - Seattle Mariners fans hopeful as team's season comes to an end with 1-0 loss in 18 innings to the Houston Astros

The Seattle Mariners fought as hard as they could, but it just wasn't enough. In the longest post-season game in history, the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners in 18 innings. A solo home run off the bat of Houston's shortstop, Jeremy Pena, ended Seattle's season.

It was a heartbreaking way for Seattle's season to end. After breaking their 21-season playoff drought, the Mariners seemed destined to do some magic in the postseason. But they'll have to settle for making it to the ALDS this year.

Seattle fans are disappointed that this is the way their season came down to an end. They were hopeful that this team has the talent to go on a deep run in the postseason.

"And what a game! ... Didn't end the way we wanted, but super proud of this team" one fan said.

"Love you guys, can't wait for next year" said another.

Fans are hoping this is just the start of what the future has in store for this club. With young talents like Julio Rodriguez and Luis Castillo leading the way, Seattle could be a force to reckon with for years to come.

Fans are grateful for the season the club has had this year and how far they have come this season. They haven't been able to partake in the postseason in 21 years, so it was a special season regardless of the outcome.

The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez are just getting started

The Seattle Mariners locked up Julio Rodriguez with a 12-year $209 million contract in August. They believe in the rookie and they want him to know that. He's shown that he's worth every dollar with his play this season.

He is the front runner to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award this year. He's shown that the big stage isn't too big for him as he's played like an established veteran this year.

He had a .294 batting average in the regular season, 26 home runs, and 25 stolen bases. He ranks amongst the top 30 across the league in each of those categories. The early contract the Mariners offered him doesn't seem to be a gamble at all.

With a season under his belt, it will be interesting to see how well he does next season. If this is just the start of what we see from him, he could be a contender for the face of the league.

Being one of the most electrifying players to watch this season, it is disappointing we'll have to wait till next year to see him shine.

