The New York Yankees are starting to see their season slip away from them. They lost game three of the ALCS to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-0 on Saturday. Houston now leads the series 3-0.

The Yankees couldn't get their bats going once again, leading to their shutout. They struck out 11 times tonight as a team. Houston pitching had New York hitters on the ropes in game three, which has been the story of the series so far.

Saturday's loss has New York Yankees fans feeling devastated. They see their team has dug themselves a tremendous hole that is going to be hard to climb out of.

Fans are disappointed that they may get swept by the Houston Astros. They had high hopes coming into the season this year. They weren't going to settle for anything less than a World series title.

"This era of Yankees baseball has been nothing but disappointment, excuses, and getting stomped on by our rivals. And I'm ready for it to end." One fan explained.

"This era of Yankees baseball has been nothing but disappointment, excuses, and getting stomped on by our rivals. And I'm ready for it to end." One fan explained.





"Fire Cashman. Fire Boone. Fire all of them. Because nothing will ever change if we don't." said another.

"Fire Cashman. Fire Boone. Fire all of them. Because nothing will ever change if we don't." said another.

Jayden @JaydenNYR @TalkinYanks This sweep will help shake up the front office so W?

jojoducen @NEFF657 @TalkinYanks I don't even know who to get rid of anymore

Yankees Bat Boy @YankeesBatBoy_ @TalkinYanks i've lost all feelings of sadness and anger towards this team… it's just expected at this point

(PinstripesPride) 99-63 @Dev2Trilll @TalkinYanks That was the prime example of the last 5 years of this team

jimmy @ellipticall @TalkinYanks One of the most disappointing/embarrassing games I've ever seen the yankees play. They look like they didn't even belong on the same field as the Astros. Feel bad for Nestor tomorrow going to be a really awkward game. Massive changes need to happen this offseason. Smh

Niklas Johansen @Nikitoasi @ellipticall @TalkinYanks I dont know how nestor could be motivated for the next game. If the batters are gonna play this bad then what's the point of trying.

Fans can't believe this is how their team has shown up against the Astros so far. They look like a shell of themselves, letting Houston pitching walk all over them. Fans are ready for this team to rebuild completely if this is how they get eliminated from the playoffs.

The New York Yankees will have a tough hill to climb if they want to get past the Houston Astros

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game 5

If the New York Yankees want to get back into this series, it starts with Nestor Cortes Jr. He's getting the start for game four, which is scheduled for Sunday evening.

He pitched well in game five of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, helping the Yankees advance to the ALCS. He went five innings, only giving up one run.

He has pitched against Houston once this season. He went five innings, giving up three runs and striking out seven. He'll face one of his most important starts on Sunday.

The Houston Astros are starting Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound on Sunday. McCullers has been rock solid since coming off the IL this season. He'll prove to be a tough matchup for the Yankees hitters.

If the New York Yankees want to make this series turnaround, it starts with game four on Sunday.

