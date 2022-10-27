Adam Wainwright will be returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2023 season, marking his 18th season in the MLB. Wainwright has spent all 18 seasons of his career with the Cardinals. In that time, he has racked up over 2000 strikeouts and 195 wins. Despite how beloved he is in St. Louis, some fans are concerned about this news.

While fans are happy that they will get to watch the legend for at least one more season, there are fears about his performance. He had a solid 2022, posting an ERA of 3.71. His performance slipped toward the end of the season, which was reportedly due to injury.

The news of Adam Wainwright's return to the St. Louis Cardinals was posted to Twitter by Derrick Goold.

The news of Adam Wainwright's return to the St. Louis Cardinals was posted to Twitter by Derrick Goold.

This caused a surprisingly split reaction among the Cardinals fanbase, especially given how beloved Wainwright is. Fans fear that this is more of a sentimental move than a true step at improving the team. Given that they were a playoff team in 2022, there are hopes of making it even further in 2023. Some had those hopes dampened by this return.

douglas girres @DouglasGirres @dgoold @stltoday this is a feel good move not a championship move this is a feel good move not a championship move @dgoold @stltoday 😂 this is a feel good move not a championship move

Ectaxid @Ectaxid @dgoold @stltoday why? he was looking awful second half of the season @dgoold @stltoday why? he was looking awful second half of the season

If Wainwright is able to perform at the same level he did in 2022, or even close to it, he will vindicate the fans who are thrilled about this news. Sometimes analysis and predictions have to take a backseat to simple joy. Getting to watch a player that has defined an entire generation of St. Louis Cardinals baseball does spark joy.

donofalltrades @donofalltrades1 @dgoold @stltoday Good news. His clubhouse presence alone adds a ton to the team and especially the young pitchers. @dgoold @stltoday Good news. His clubhouse presence alone adds a ton to the team and especially the young pitchers.

Then, of course, there is the more tempered reaction to this news. Acknowledging how exciting it is, while accepting that he is not the same player he once was. Thankfully, he does not have to be the top level player he once was while still adding value to the team.

Something tells me this wont end well, but I hope he gets to 200 wins at least

2. Winning mentality stays in the clubhouse

3. Dude shoved until September, and everyone lost it over one month's performance

4. He has been called "done" since 2018 and still proves everybody wrong

1. This makes losing Yadi/Albert less painful

2. Winning mentality stays in the clubhouse

3. Dude shoved until September, and everyone lost it over one month's performance

4. He has been called "done" since 2018 and still proves everybody wrong

5. Another SP will be signed

The St. Louis Cardinals have high expectations for the 2023 season, and Adam Wainwright will be a part of that season.

Adam Wainwright has one more shot at a World Series win with the St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

With the departures of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright is the longest tenured member of the Cardinals. He will almost certainly be retiring at the end of the 2023 season, making this his chance to go out on top.

The Cardinals won the National League Central in 2022 over the Milwaukee Brewers, and they are primed to be even better next season. With playoff experience added across the board, the Cardinals could be bone fide World Series contenders.

