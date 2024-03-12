New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Monday that starting pitcher Gerrit Cole will undergo an MRI on his elbow after concerns about his health issues.

The 33-year-old m has built a reputation for durability, and the Yankees are cautiously optimistic about the results, which are due in a couple of days.

While New York staff is not overly worried, MLB insider Bryan Hoch reckons it would be a major blow to the clubhouse.

"This felt like a gut punch in a lot of ways, just because Cole's durability is really his hallmark."

Gerrit Cole was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2013.

Over the next four years in Pittsburgh, he established himself as an elite pitcher and was traded to the Houston Astros in the last year of his contract. After two short years in Houston, he signed a long-term contact with the Yankees ahead of 2020.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner has won multiple individual awards and made six All-Star appearances. His recent MRI on his elbow is a cause for concern for an starting pitcher, especially Cole, as he's known for his durability.

Despite the Yankees staff's optimism, there will be some worried minds, as the pitcher has never faced such a problem in his career.

Will Gerrit Cole's injury scare force the Yankees front office into action?

There has been a lot of rumors in recent weeks that the New York Yankees could add another arm to their starting rotation before the start of the new MLB season.

While it has not materialized into anything yet, Gerrit Cole's recent injury scare might force them into making a move.

NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell remains the most obvious choice, as the most probably the best free agent ever so late in spring training.

However, if the two parties fail to come to angreement for the second time this offseason, it may be wise for the Yankees to consider other options.

