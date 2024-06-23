"This has to be what it felt like to watch Barry Bonds"; "He is an insane specimen" - Yankees fans hyped as Aaron Judge hits 28th HR of the season

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have been in a slump, having lost three games consecutively. After losing their series opener 8-1 they started the second game of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Bronx Bombers seem to have had a better start this time, showcasing a bounce-back performance. Yankees captain Aaron Judge started the comeback by hitting his 28th homer of the season.

In the first inning, the Braves took a 1-0 lead, which Judge countered by hitting a 366-foot homer, bringing in two runs in the same inning.

Here is the clip of the moment shared by Talkin’ Baseball:

Several fans took to X/Twitter and shared their reactions to Aaron Judge’s 101.5 mph home run.

“This has to be what it felt like to watch Barry Bonds,” a fan said.

“He is an insane specimen 😭,” another fan said.

“Alright braves come up with your short fence excuses lol,” another fan wrote.

Many other fans kept sharing their reactions, with some expressing that the homer was overrated.

“I still find it funny that people were genuinely thinking Judge wasn't worth every penny of that contract he got,” a comment reads.

“"Insane" after a short porch homer 💀,” another comment reads.

“He reacted like he ain’t just hit a bomb,” someone wrote.

In Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with no runs, and no walks, and struck out twice. The Yankees captain is leading the league in home runs this season and has emerged as an early contender for regaining his MVP title.

Yankees stand strong, maintaining their lead against the Braves

Braves Marcell Ozuna hit a 394-foot homer bringing in a run for his team in the first inning. After Aaron Judge’s homer, the score stood at 2-1.

In the third inning, Judge hit a ground ball that resulted in two outs but gave Oswaldo Cabrera the chance to score a run.

Gleyber Torres’ RBI double in the fourth scored a run for the Yankees. In the sixth inning, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a single allowing Ben Rice and Austin Wells to score. Shortly after, Aaron Judge walked, allowing Oswaldo Cabrera to score making the score 7-1.

In the seventh inning, Braves player Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run homer, but Yankees' Trent Grisham countered with a solo home run, as the game ended with the home team leveling the series with an 8-3 win.