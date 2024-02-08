"This would be so fire" "Looks better than Wrigley field" - White Sox fans impressed by the renderings of potential new stadium in the South Loop

Last month, there were reports from the Chicago Sun-Times that the Chicago White Sox are considering constructing a new stadium since the club's lease of Guaranteed Rate Field expires after the 2029 season.

Exclusively from WGN's Tahman Bradley, the renderings of the proposed riverside stadium in Chicago's "The 78" in the south loop have been released. The images and information come from Related Midwest, who offered the first glimpse into what the new home for the White Sox would look like.

The White Sox fans were impressed by the renderings of a potential new stadium in the South Loop and reacted to them on Twitter.

"This would be so fire," a fan said.

"Looks better than wrigley field already!" one fan said.

Here are the other fan reactions:

All about Chicago White Sox's new stadium in "The 78th neighborhood

The White Sox would be leaving their old neighborhood for the first time if they moved to The 78, a piece of real estate in the South Loop surrounded by Roosevelt Road to the north, the Chicago River to the west, Clark Street to the east, and rail tracks near Ping Tom Park to the south.

Known as "Project Impact," the plan, with a $9 billion investment, predicts five million annual visitors and a $4 billion stabilized annual economic impact.

It has 10+ acres of open space and $200 million in annual stabilized tax revenue. Moreover, this project will offer 32,000 jobs, 1,000 affordable units and 1,300 residential units.

The construction will take place in "The 78," an addition to the city's 77 official community areas. The park will serve the city's unofficial 78th neighborhood.

The development will include HIRE36O by Related Midwest, which will employ people in the construction and hospitality sectors.

It will also have Roosevelt Square, where mixed-income apartments can be available in the future. The Row Fulton Market will be an 80/20 high-rise building constructed by a duo of African-American contractors. It will have 20% of the apartments onsite.

The project has also addressed public transportation, with three CTA lines stopping directly at Roosevelt and State Street, just a few blocks east of the property: the Red, Green, and Orange lines.

For those who want to access the water transport down the river, they can avail of the water taxi stop at Ping Tom Park.

