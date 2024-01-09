"This is a fourth place team" - Former Mets’ GM Jim Bowden believes team is destined for mediocrity in 2024

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden is not mincing words when it comes to his assessment of the New York Mets’ offseason moves. In a recent appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast, Bowden expressed his disappointment, labeling the team as the "Mediocre Mets."

"Meet the mediocre Mets am I right? I’m really disappointed in what these guys have done this offseason."

Bowden’s scathing analysis focused on the New York Mets’ pitching rotation, a crucial component for any contending fan. While acknowledging the Mets’ pursuit of Yamamoto and their succesful bid, he quickly shifted his attention to the rest of the rotation. Bowden identified Kodai Senga as a potential number one starter but raised concerns about the aging presence of pitchers like 35-year-old José Quintana and the addition of Sean Manaea, whom he described as another "soft tossing lefty."

"I Look at their rotation after Senga who I think is a number one starter at this point, but the rest of the rotation you’ve got 35-year-old Quintana, you’re bringing Sean Manaea two years, $28 million, another soft tossing lefty, you’re sitting here with Severino who’s had shoulder problems."

Jim Bowden believes the trade for Luis Severino didn’t do anything to help the Mets’ rotation.

The former GM pointed out the inconsistency in Luis Severino’s performance, expressing doubts about him returning to his former dominant self. With a critical eye on the pitching staff, Bowden boldly declared the Mets a "fourth-place team," even suggesting that the Washington Nationals might surpass them in the standings.

“I look at this rotation and I say to myself, this is a fourth-place team. And watch out for Washington because they might actually go past them. This is not a contending team, not a Wild Card team, it’s all of a sudden an aging team and I just don’t think they’ve done enough in the starting rotation to be competitive this year."

In response to the Mets’ pursuit of Dylan Cease, Bowden cast doubt on the likelihood of a trade, citing the high prospect cost. He conducted his analysis by predicting potential disappointment for Mets fans in the upcoming season, indicating that the team may not have done enough to be competitive.

While Bowden’s assessment may be viewed as harsh by some, it adds to the ongoing discussion about the Mets’ offseason strategy. The team, coming off a disappointing 75-87 record in the previous MLB season, faces heightened expectations and scrutiny as they strive for a more competitive showing in the NL East. As the season approaches, Mets fans are left wondering if the team’s moves will be enough to dispel the "Meet the Mediocre Mets" narrative.

