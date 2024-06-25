"This game is about stars and entertainment" - Ken Rosenthal pushes for Paul Skenes and Royce Lewis as All-Stars

In a recent interview on MLB Network’s "Foul Territory," MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal spoke about his strong belief that young stars like Paul Skenes and Royce Lewis could be included in the All-Star Game. Rosenthal based his main point on the idea that baseball is mostly about stars and excitement.

"My feeling is this game is about stars, it’s about entertainment. It’s not always about the most meritourious picks. If it was we wouldn’t always get the best choices," Rosenthal said.

He added how the All-Star Game brings together talented players and fans, and he said that including young stars like Skenes and Lewis would be important to the sport.

Paul Skenes and Royce Lewis could make the All-Star Game based on their performances

Paul Skenes, the former LSU Tiger and No. 1 overall pick in the latest MLB draft, has quickly validated his high selection. Skenes has made just eight starts and has delivered a 2.15 ERA over 47.1 innings, striking out 61 batters and demonstrating remarkable control and velocity.

His ability to hit 102 mph in his 98th pitch in a recent game underscores his stamina and power. Even though Skenes was called up near the middle of the season, his success makes him deserving of an All-Star selection for many fans, especially since he is one of the most exciting pitchers in the league right now.

Similarly, the Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis has made a big difference despite limited playing time due to injury. Lewis returned with vengeance, posting 1.5 fWAR in just 15 games and keeping up a production rate that is close to what it has been in the past.

Known for his flair and consistent home run hitting, Lewis has become a player fans look forward to watching. His dynamic presence and potential for game-changing moments make him a prime candidate for the All-Star Game.

Rosenthal’s opinion for these young talents is rooted in a broader vision of the All-Star Game as a platform for showcasing the future of baseball. By including players like Skenes and Lewis, the MLB can captivate fans and highlight the sport’s evolving talent.

