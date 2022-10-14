"This is what you get when you choose money over wining", "TBS did this purposely LMAO" - MLB fans roast Carlos Correa as former Houston Astro is forced to interview prodigy on live TV

The Houston Astros and Carlos Correa found themselves in an awkward situation on Thursday night. The Astros had just defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series. Fans celebrated as the cameras prepared for the postgame coverage.

Jeremy Pena was a key figure in the Game 2 victory, as he has been all season. The rookie has settled in well in an Astros lineup that is already stacked with talent.

As is customary in MLB, the star players usually get interviewed after the game. On this occasion, however, fans found it strange that former Astros player Carlos Correa was playing the role of the interviewer, not the interviewee.

When two-time All-Star Correa left the Houston Astros, it left a massive hole in the infield. It is difficult to find a shortstop that hits and fields at Correa's level. Jeremy Pena has filled the role as a true professional and looks like a natural in the position.

Fans couldn't get over the irony. Correa, who moved on to a big contract, now has to watch as his former team makes a run at another World Series title.

Many believed that Correa's decision to join the Minnesota Twins was a financial one. The highly valued shortstop signed a three-year 105.3 million contract with the Twins.

The Minnesota Twins, however, missed out on the playoffs this season after finishing with a 78-84 record. They finished third in the American League Central.

Correa put up decent numbers. The shortstop finished with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games. He had his highest batting average (.291) since 2017. Unfortunately, that was not enough to get the Twins across the finish line, despite the playoffs being expanded to 12 teams this year.

Carlos Correa will have to watch from the sidelines as his former teammates chase another WS ring

Jose Altuve is tagged out at second by Carlos Correa during the third inning at Minute Maid Park.

It was interesting that Correa had to interview Jeremy Pena on the day he chose to opt out of his contract with the Twins.

It came as a shock to fans everywhere, and probably an admission from Correa that he regrets leaving the Houston Astros. He will leave Minnesota two years before his contract ends. It seems as if Correa is jumping ship after realizing he made a mistake.

The Houston Astros wouldn't pay much attention to Correa or his new role as a TBS presenter. They are in control of the series against the Mariners with a 2-0 lead. The team is one away from reaching their sixth consecutive ALCS.

Carlos Correa, however, will have to watch from the sidelines as his former teammates enjoy the thrill of October baseball.

