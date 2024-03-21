"This is getting ridiculous" - Fans outraged by MLB's new obstruction rule after first-hand look during Spring Training action

With MLB's introduction of the new bases last season, along with the new rules, stolen bases are on the rise. The league went from Jon Berti leading the league with 41 steals in 2022 to Ronald Acuna Jr. blowing that number out of the water last year with 73.

With an increase in stolen bases, the league wants to protect the baserunners as much as possible. So, this year, they are introducing a new rule that prohibits infielders from blocking the bag.

The new rule has already been seen in Spring Training during a game between the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers. Carson Kelly was called safe at second because the umpire deemed Francisco Lindor did not give Kelly a clear path to the bag.

Fans believe this will become a problem this season. Umpires already have enough on their plate. Having them have to figure out if an infielder is blocking the bag in real-time will be tricky.

"Nope, hate it. This is getting ridiculous" one fan posted.

"We're gonna need to iron that rule out" another fan posted.

Fans are unsure where infielders are supposed to stand while trying to tag the incoming runner. Giving the umpires another judgment call to make is the last thing they want to see.

Looking at the new rules coming to MLB this season

MLB Umpires (Image via Getty)

Outside of the new obstruction rule, there are a few more changes to MLB's rules this upcoming season. Most of these new changes are minor tweaks to the existing rules introduced last season.

One of the first changes comes with the pitch clock. Pitchers had 20 seconds with a runner on base. Now, they will have 18 seconds, while the 15 seconds with nobody on base will remain the same.

The pitch timer between innings will also see a slight tweak. If a pitcher comes into the game with less than two minutes remaining, the pitch clock will reset back to two minutes and fifteen seconds.

One final rule that fans will notice is pitchers who warm up must face at least one batter. This is an interesting change as it decreases managers' motivation for pitching matchups.

If a manager sends out a pitcher to face a left-handed batter, nothing is stopping the opposing manager from pinch hitting. That leaves the pitcher to fend for himself as he has to face that batter.

