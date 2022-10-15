"This is going to be the curse of the goose for Dodgers. It will be talked about for years to come" - MLB fans point towards goose's removal from Dodger Stadium as the newest MLB curse

Did the Los Angeles Dodgers just put a curse upon themselves? That's certainly what the majority of MLB fans think after witnessing an interesting occurrence in Game 2 of the NLDS between Los Angeles and San Diego.

During the eighth inning of the aforementioned game at Dodger Stadium, with the home squad trailing 5-3 against the San Diego Padres, a goose landed on the field in between plays.

"HIM" - @ MLB

Just a few moments later, three groundkeepers ran to the field with a towel and a trash bin. One groundkeeper placed a towel on the goose and then proceeded to kind of harshly throw it in the bin. The other two then carried the bin off the field. The move drew jeers and boos from the crowd.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



I don’t make the rules.



#Dodgers #Postseason



If the Dodgers lose Game 2, its because they removed the goose.I don’t make the rules. If the Dodgers lose Game 2, its because they removed the goose. I don’t make the rules. #Dodgers #Postseason https://t.co/0oyMTlbDte

"If the Dodgers lose Game 2, its because they removed the goose. I don’t make the rules. #Dodgers #Postseason" - @ Lukas Weese

What was supposed to be an ordinary incident of wildlife interrupting and leaving a sporting event was made into a spectacle and a harsh ending due to human intervention. With sports comes superstition, and with numerous hexes and curses throughout the league's history, this is what MLB fans on Twitter pointed out during the incident and have now called it the "Curse of the Goose."

One fan tweeted:

"This is going to be the curse of the goose for Dodgers. It will be talked about for years to come"

Mark @Mark36024622 @MLB This is going to be the curse of the goose for dodgers. It will be talked about for years to come. Let’s go @Padres @MLB This is going to be the curse of the goose for dodgers. It will be talked about for years to come. Let’s go @Padres

SCREAMONYMOUS @SCREENONYMOUS An injured goose landed through Dodger Stadium, security removed it and then the Dodgers lost Game 2 of the NLDS



A new curse has been unlocked An injured goose landed through Dodger Stadium, security removed it and then the Dodgers lost Game 2 of the NLDSA new curse has been unlocked https://t.co/qbCxwwmz7G

Zachary D. Rymer @zachrymer Laugh now, but in 108 years Dodgers fans will be lamenting The Curse of the Billy Goose. Laugh now, but in 108 years Dodgers fans will be lamenting The Curse of the Billy Goose.

It certainly makes for interesting folklore just in case the "curse" runs its course through the pages of history. Since the goose's being thrown out of Dodger Stadium, the Dodger has failed to win a game against the San Diego Padres in consecutive games for just the third time in two years.

Most infamous MLB animal-related curse

A Chicago Cubs fan dons a goat mask in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series

Perhaps the most infamous animal-related curse in MLB history is the Curse of the Billy Goat. This was supposedly casted on the Chicago Cubs by William Sianis, the owner of Billy Goat Tavern.

At the height of the excitement during Game 4 of the 1945 World Series between the Cubs and the Detroit Tigers, Sianis was watching the game at Wrigley Field with his pet goat named Murphy. The antelope allegedly bothered spectators in the stands and both the pet and its owner Sianis were escorted out of the stadium.

There were various editions and stories about what the tavern owner originally said, but the gist of it was the claim that "the Cubs ain't gonna win no more."

The Cubs eventually fell to the Tigers in seven games and had to wait until the 2016 season (108 years from their last title and 71 years since the curse) to touch the World Series trophy again.

Poll : 0 votes