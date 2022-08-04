“This is gonna age poorly when the Dodgers sweep them” “So jealous of San Diego” - MLB fans react to Juan Soto wishing opposing pitchers luck vs. Padres’ lineup stacked with Bell, Machado, and Tatis Jr.

Juan Soto didn't wait very long to annoy fans of rival teams.

The new member of the San Diego Padres sparked several reactions on Tuesday when he was traded at the deadline. On Wednesday, when he was introduced along with Josh Bell, Soto had some words for teams preparing to face the Padres.

Soto wished opposing pitchers luck in trying to retire San Diego's loaded lineup with the addition of himself and Bell from the Washington Nationals.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Juan Soto wishes good luck to opposing pitching staffs trying to get the #Padres lineup out with him and Josh Bell joining Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr . and company Juan Soto wishes good luck to opposing pitching staffs trying to get the #Padres lineup out with him and Josh Bell joining Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and company

The trade for Soto improved the Padres' chances of competing for a World Series for sure. While they are likely bound for the postseason, one of the other California teams' fans wanted them to know it's still their division.

Drew🤘 @drew_stros7 @BNightengale This is gonna age poorly when the Dodgers sweep them in October @BNightengale This is gonna age poorly when the Dodgers sweep them in October

The Los Angeles Dodgers have ruled the National League West for years and the Padres as well. Los Angeles has won the season series versus San Diego each year since 2010 and is likely to do the same this season.

Shane Dortch @ShaneDortch @BNightengale Humm. Talking smack and hadn't won a series against the Dodgers yet. @BNightengale Humm. Talking smack and hadn't won a series against the Dodgers yet.

The Dodgers weren't the only team with fans filling out the comments after what Soto said.

New York Mets fans were confident Jacob deGrom could shut down the Padres' core of Soto, Bell, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Other fans warned Soto that San Diego was yet to secure a playoff spot.

🗽 @NimmoMVP @BNightengale Aight buddy don't get cocky ur barely in a wildcard spot @BNightengale Aight buddy don't get cocky ur barely in a wildcard spot

The Padres currently sit in the second National League Wild Card spot with a two-game lead.

MLB fans wish their team traded for Juan Soto

While other teams fighting for the National League spot in the World Series were annoyed by what Soto said, some were jealous.

Don D. @DidierG52923958 @BNightengale So jealous of San Diego, that's an all-stars team there, I wish my team had those players... @BNightengale So jealous of San Diego, that's an all-stars team there, I wish my team had those players...

San Diego and Soto will certainly be under pressure to make noise in the postseason, especially after his comments.

