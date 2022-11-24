Everybody wants a piece of Aaron Judge—and it's meant in the best possible sense of the word. Ahead of the negotiation meeting between Judge and his favorite team growing up, the San Francisco Giants, players of the squad tried enticing the AL MVP to move home to California.

Giants All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson initiated the recruitment charge by posting a photo of Judge in a Giants uniform on Instagram.

"Joc is trying to recruit Aaron Judge to the Giants 🤞[via @yungjoc650]" - @ SF Giants on NBCS

As if one person wasn't enough, team veteran Brandon Crawford and pitcher Logan Webb followed suit and re-posted Judge's modified photos.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment https://t.co/FfxzpphndK

"Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The recruitment moves made by the San Francisco Giants players spawned different reactions from MLB fans on Twitter. While some found it funny, Giants fans kept faith that they could haul the biggest fish in The Bay.

"This is gonna be embarrassing if he signs somewhere else" - @ thicki lake

thicki lake 🧡🖤 @shiftykate17 but go awwffff kings! Get ya mans!!! Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment https://t.co/FfxzpphndK This is gonna be embarrassing if he signs somewhere elsebut go awwffff kings! Get ya mans!!! twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… This is gonna be embarrassing if he signs somewhere else 😆 but go awwffff kings! Get ya mans!!! twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

"Judge is gonna be a giant by January 17th" - @ Dr. Junkey

buttercup 🧚 @_kaylanicole twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment https://t.co/FfxzpphndK thirsting for judge is crazyyy i’ve never seen this in baseball thirsting for judge is crazyyy i’ve never seen this in baseball😂😂 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Joseph struhar @jstruha21 twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment https://t.co/FfxzpphndK This dude getting shown more Love from a market on the opposite end of the country than what he’s been shown from his own team and fans This dude getting shown more Love from a market on the opposite end of the country than what he’s been shown from his own team and fans 😂 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Other fans have even suggested that the San Francisco Giants are tampering. However, from a league perspective, it is surely just some playful banter between the players.

Aaron Judge's meeting with the San Francisco Giants was 'productive'

2022 TCS New York City Marathon

Per MLB insider Jon Morosi, it seems that Judge and the San Francisco Giants' talks are progressing well. During an interview on MLB Network's Hot Stove show, Morosi stated that the Giants are going all in for Judge's signature.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



- @jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove "I'm told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants." "I'm told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants."- @jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove https://t.co/tPgPMfmDug

""I'm told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants." - @jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove" - @ MLB Network

Morosi believes that Judge will decide where he will play for next season within the next two weeks and not when the free agency period ends in February.

Poll : 0 votes