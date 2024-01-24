"This is a great deal for both sides" - MLB analyst on why Brewers is the perfect landing spot for Rhys Hoskins

Late Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers acquired free-agent slugger Rhys Hoskins. The two sides agreed on a two-year, $34 million season with an opt-out after the first.

Hoskins has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies. The first baseman missed the entirety of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL during the final days of spring training.

Hoskins will look to start fresh in Milwaukee and get it going with his new club. Former MLB catcher and analyst A.J. Pierzynski likes the move for Hoskins and talked about how great a deal it is for both sides on "Foul Territory TV."

"I love this contract for numerous reasons," Pierzynski said. "One of them, two-year deal, opt-out after the first. So if he goes out and pounds it this year, see ya."

Pierzynski points to the opt-out after the first year as something Rhys Hoskins can use to his advantage. If he can come out and find success during the 2024 season, he can opt out and start free agency again.

"Good deal for the Brewers," Pierzynski said. "Didn't overpay for him, got the slugger they needed ... well, here's a big right-handed slugger they can stick in the middle of the lineup. This is a great deal for both sides. I love it."

And the Brewers got a slugger they desperately needed without having to pay a premium. The National League Central just got a lot more interesting with this acquisition.

Does Rhys Hoskins going to the Brewers spell trouble for the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs were tied to Rhys Hoskins, with many around the league believing that would be the team he would end up with this offseason. However, he will be headed to their rivals, the Brewers.

"Everyone was like Burnes, Hoskins, Bellinger, and Chapman are all going to the Cubs, well one of them is already out," Pierzynski said. "So, maybe the Cubs might not get anybody."

Time is starting to run out for Chicago. The Cubs have not made many moves this offseason, and they still have some holes they need to fill ahead of the new season.

However, per MLB insider Jon Heyman, they are still the frontrunner to sign Cody Bellinger. With Rhys Hoskins off the board, they may get more aggressive in their pursuit of the former NL MVP.

