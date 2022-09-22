"This is the greatest single-season performance by any hitter in the history of Baseball" - MLB analyst's high praise for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge perfectly summarizes his 2022 campaign

MLB senior analyst Buster Olney admired Aaron Judge after his 60th homer of the season during the New York Yankees' win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium.

In an interview with "Get Up," Olney praised Judge after his 60th hit put him on par with legend Babe Ruth. He said:

"This is the greatest single-season performance by any hitter in the history of baseball."

The ESPN analyst later also tweeted stats about Judge's impeccable form since the All-Star break. The tweet read:

"Aaron Judge since the All-Star break: .372 average, .506 OBP, .853 SLG, 27 homers in 54 games, 49 runs, 58 RBI, 49 walks, 59 strikeouts"

Babe Ruth reached this astonishing milestone in 1927. Judge is aiming for the all-time record of 61, which was set by Roger Maris in 1961. One thing is for certain, Judge is making his name as a modern-day legend. He has 15 more regular season games to hit one (to tie) or two (to surpass) more homers. He is also aiming to become just the 11th player in AL/NL history to win the "Triple Crown" (batting average, home runs and runs batted in)

Judge has single-handedly carried the Yankees since their recent slump in form. They currently hold a 90-58 record and are currently on top of the AL East division, with the playoffs approaching in two weeks time.

Aaron Judge hasn't had a stretch of 16 games this season where he has hit less than three home runs

Judge has spent six seasons with the Yankees since making his debut in 2016. He has had 525 at-bats this season, hitting a home run roughly 9% of the time, which is clear from the rest of the chasing pack.

His 52 home runs in 2017 made him the Rookie of the Year. Pete Alonso of the Mets broke it two years later. With these numbers, Judge has shown that he is a clear contender for the MVP award this season. Interestingly, with his contractual concerns after this season, the Bronx faithful will be keeping their fingers crossed as Judge aims to make history once again.

