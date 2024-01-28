"This guy already won a championship at life" "We just got Vanessa Hudgens" - Mariners fans chuckle as team signs Cole Tucker to minor league deal

On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners announced that they reached a minor league agreement with outfielder Cole Tucker. The 27-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona will now join the fourth MLB franchise of his career, hoping to be given another shot in the majors.

Last season, Cole Tucker spent the majority of the season with the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes. Tucker played 70 games with the Isotopes but was called up to the MLB for five games. During that short time in the MLB, Tucker posted a .500 batting average with a pair of RBIs in 10 at-bats.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the minor-deal that Tucker signed with the Seattle Mariners includes an invitation to the club's Spring Training camp. It remains to be seen if Tucker will be able to secure a roster spot heading into the new campaign, but if he can carry the success he had during his five-game stint with the Rockies last season, he could push for a spot.

Although the move is a relatively low-key move, many Seattle Mariners fans could not help but have some fun with the announcement. The main reason behind many of the jokes on social media is the fact that he is married to actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

Mariners fans have said that the team has signed Vanessa Hudgens as opposed to Cole Tucker

While this may not be fair to Cole Tucker, many fans cannot separate the man from his much more successful wife. Tucker has failed to live up to the potential that many believed he had when he was drafted in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Because the former Colorado Rockies outfielder has struggled to make much of an impact in the MLB as a player, many Seattle Mariners fans have laughed that Vanessa was the true selling point of signing the outfielder. Some have pointed out that Hudgens could be the organization's version of Taylor Swift.

