"This guy wants to play in Boston" - Red Sox Hall of Famer urges team to sign Jordan Montgomery

The Boston Red Sox would like to bring in another pitcher ahead of Opening Day and could land Jordan Montgomery. The organization has been linked to him numerous times this winter, but nothing has emerged as of yet.

Signing Montgomery would give life to the fanbase, who has been unimpressed with the team's direction this winter. The front office stated that the team would go all in this offseason, but that has not been the case.

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Jonathan Papelbon recently joined Foul Territory TV and urged the club to sign the hard-throwing lefty. He believes Montgomery would be an excellent fit in Boston.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To me, the biggest thing is you gotta go get this Montgomery kid, man. This guy wants to play in Boston" stated Papelbon.

Expand Tweet

This offseason, Montgomery has made Boston his home. His wife, McKenzie, started a dermatology residency at an area hospital, and this has been where he has been working out.

For this reason, the Red Sox have been seen as a potential suitor for Montgomery. However, Boston is not the only team looking to add another frontline starter to their rotation.

Red Sox are not the only ones keying in on Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery (Image via Getty)

The Red Sox are not the only team interested in signing Jordan Montgomery. The New York Yankees are also seen as a possible destination for him.

Expand Tweet

Montgomery has connections with the club, as they were the team that drafted him in the 2014 MLB draft. He spent six seasons with the Bronx Bombers before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

Although the Yankees already signed Marcus Stroman, they still see value in adding another frontline starter, especially after all the moves the Los Angeles Dodgers made this winter.

Another team to be on the watch for is the Philadelphia Phillies. They made a competitive offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto but lost out on him when he signed his deal with the Dodgers. However, Philadelphia is more interested in a short-term deal, while Montgomery and his camp want something long-term.

The two sides must get closer if Philadelphia wants to sign the lefty. And with the Opening Day quickly approaching, there is little time for give and take.

Montgomery is among the best pitchers left on the open market and would instantly boost a team's bullpen. The question is, who will be the lucky team to sign him?

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.