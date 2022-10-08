"This is my husband" - Sports Illustrated reporter cheers for her husband and Fisher Investments VP Corey Youmans after he snagged Aaron Judge's record-winning HR ball

Sports Illustrated reporter and Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus was over the moon after her husband Cory Youmans got lucky and snagged New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.

As the ball sailed toward the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Texas, Cory Youmans made the catch. He was immediately taken away by the New York Yankees authority to verify the authenticity of the home run ball.

When asked by news reporters what he intended to do with the historical memento, Cory Youmans responded that he hadn't made up his mind yet.

"That's a good question; I haven't thought about it!"

Once the video of Cory being whisked away by Yankees security went viral, his wife, Bri, took to her Twitter account and reposted the video, writing, "This is my husband." She was clearly enthused and proud of her husband!

Apparently, Cory Youmans is the vice-president of an investment firm that manages $197 billion worldwide. As per exclusive reports, he is getting humongous monetary offers from auction houses regarding Judge's 62nd HR ball.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The man who caught the historic Aaron Judge baseball, Corey Youmans, doesn't exactly need the money.



With his classic hit on Tuesday, Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris' record in 1961 and set a new single-season record in the American League.

Aaron Judge's lucky fan, Cory Youmans, and Bri Amaranthus got hitched in 2021

Cory Youmans with his wife Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus.

Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus and Fisher Investments VP Cory Youmans began dating in May 2018.

"Fun fact... 🎃Neither of us have EVER drank a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Should we try one today?" - @Bri Amaranthus

Two years after being romantically involved with each other, the pair got engaged in February 2020.

"So glad I stopped, turned around and gave you my phone number ❤️ P.S. I love you." - @Bri Amaranthus

Finally, Cory and Bri tied the knot on June 5, 2021.

"Thank you for giving this hopeful romantic the real thing. The best year of my life!! Happy Anniversary!" - @Bri Amaranthus

Currently, Bri and Cory are enjoying all the media attention coming their way, all thanks to Youman's brilliant catch at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

