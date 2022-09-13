"This is insane" "Bonds and Rodz were juicers. No need to include them in the list" - MLB fans discuss steroid use after Albert Pujols hits HR no. 697; Veteran slugger climbs 4th place in All-time Career HR

Albert Pujols moved into fourth place in MLB history for career home runs with 697 dingers. The St. Louis Cardinals legend was tied with Alex Rodriguez at 696, but it did not last long. A clutch home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates broke that record. We are truly witnessing one of the game's best offensive players chasing history, and fans around the MLB love to see it.

Albert Pujols has had a storied career that has spanned the last two decades. He has spent the majority of that time with two teams: the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels. Now, in what is likely the final season of his career, he is back with the team that drafted him: the Cardinals. Not only is he chasing history, but the team is gearing up for a playoff run, hoping to send Pujols out with a ring.

The MLB shared this graphic to Twitter, showing the top five in career home runs in the history of baseball.

Pujols is one of the most beloved players in recent memory, and fans around the MLB are taking this opportunity to celebrate his career. The congratulatory messages were not limited solely to Cardinals fans, but instead came from all around the league.

Jay Alexander @tatman93 @MLB @PujolsFive @Cardinals A month ago, I thought there was no way he was getting 700, but he has stepped up. As an Astros fan, whose dreams have been crushed many times by this man, I am rooting for him to hit the 700 mark. @MLB @PujolsFive @Cardinals A month ago, I thought there was no way he was getting 700, but he has stepped up. As an Astros fan, whose dreams have been crushed many times by this man, I am rooting for him to hit the 700 mark.

This list also led to a rather passionate discussion about which players should be included. Primarily Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez, on the basis of being aided by Performance Enhancing Drugs. This is a topic that has its fair share of controversy, given how prevalent PEDs have been in the past. There is a strong feeling that all records acquired with the assistance of PEDs should be redacted.

The controversy on the rest of the list has not stopped fans from appreciating Albert Pujols.

The run that Albert Pujols has been on has been incredible, and nobody wants to see it end.

If Albert Pujols is able to hit three more homers and get to 700, it will be an unforgettable moment in sports history.

What Pujols has done this season has been incredible, and fans around the world are hoping for a fairytale ending.

Albert Pujols will be a key player in the St. Louis Cardinals playoff run

St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates

Barring a collapse, the Cardinals will win the National League Central and secure a playoff berth. When playing in October, they will likely lean on the experience and ability of Pujols.

His most recent home runs have been clutch and game-changing hits. No one expects that to change in the postseason.

