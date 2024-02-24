"This isn’t the Scott Erickson trial. It’s the Rebecca Grossman trial" - Prosecutors blame defense for shifting focus to ex-Dodger in hit-and-run case

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson has been entangled in a legal issue over the last few weeks. His name has been mentioned several times during the Rebecca Grossman trial.

Grossman is being accused of a hit-and-run accident that killed two boys in Westlake Village in 2020. She was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit and run.

However, Grossman's defense argued that Erickson was the one that hit the two boys. He was allegedly driving ahead of Grossman when the accident occurred, and the defense team wanted answers, per My News LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Where is [he]? Where is the guy?" said Tony Buzbee, Grossman lead attorney.

The defense alleged that the authorities did not properly investigate the crash, resulting in a wrongful determination of who was involved. However, multiple signs point to Grossman being the cause of the crash.

Buzbee wanted to know why the jury had not heard from Erickson at this point. However, the prosecution was quick to respond.

"The defense tried to make this the Scott Erickson trial," the prosecutor said. "It's easier to make him the villain. ... But at the end of the day, this isn't the Scott Erickson trial. It's the Rebecca Grossman trial."

The prosecutors let Buzbee know that he had the right to bring anybody in during this process but failed to do so. The prosecutor argued there was no evidence to bring the former Dodgers pitcher in.

Why is Scott Erickson involved?

Scott Erickson (Image via Getty)

Former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson, who also spent time with the Yankees, was allegedly romantically involved with Rebecca Grossman. The two allegedly had drinks at a restaurant before leaving and driving separately.

Grossman's daughter, Alexis, took the stand, accusing Erickson of hiding in the bushes. She recounts going to get the pizza she ordered and seeing her mother being detained and Erickson hiding. However, that was something she did not point out to her parents immediately.

The jury met again for deliberations on Friday, where eyewitnesses were scheduled to speak. This comes after a four-and-a-half deliberation on Thursday.

Grossman, the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, is free on a $2 million bond. If she is found guilty, she could face up to 34 years to life in a state prison.

The trial has lasted six weeks thus far, and a verdict is expected to come soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.