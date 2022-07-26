"This is not a joke????" "Oh real f****ng great" - New York Yankees fans anxious about upcoming series against New York Mets after pitching matchups are revealed

The New York Yankees will begin their "subway series" against the New York Mets on July 26, and Yankees fans are nervous. The series between the two iconic New York teams is just a day away. It is only a two-game series, but it could prove to be a World Series preview.

The starting pitchers for both games have been announced. Following the announcement, Yankees fans aren't happy about their team's prospects. Both teams are offensive powerhouses, but fans believe the Mets have the clear advantage in pitchers.

The starting pitchers for this two-game series were reported by Talkin' Yanks on Twitter.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jordan Montgomery vs. Taijuan Walker and Domingo German vs. Max Scherzer are the pitching matchups for the upcoming Yankees-Mets Subway Series Jordan Montgomery vs. Taijuan Walker and Domingo German vs. Max Scherzer are the pitching matchups for the upcoming Yankees-Mets Subway Series https://t.co/Dh5u3ScrUx

Despite leading the MLB in wins, New York Yankees fans did not have their confidence boosted based on the starting pitcher matchups.

Venmin @Venmin_ @TalkinYanks oh so were not taking this series serious then lol @TalkinYanks oh so were not taking this series serious then lol

Dutch Schultz @Dutch1968 @TalkinYanks Whoever the Yankee starters are, it's the Yankee hitters going up against Walker & Scherzer. If the Yankees don't score, they aren't winning the games no matter who is pitching for them. @TalkinYanks Whoever the Yankee starters are, it's the Yankee hitters going up against Walker & Scherzer. If the Yankees don't score, they aren't winning the games no matter who is pitching for them.

This pitching battle had an inverse effect on Mets fans. They are more confident in a victory than they were before the starting pitchers were announced.

Steve Schaudel @_sschaudel_ @TalkinYanks If the Mets bats are actually awake this will be an easy 2 game sweep @TalkinYanks If the Mets bats are actually awake this will be an easy 2 game sweep

The second matchup between Domingo German and Max Scherzer has New York Yankees fans especially worried. Scherzer has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season with a stellar ERA of 2.28. Meanwhile, Domingo German has barely played this season, pitching only three innings in 2022.

Spud Springer @SpudSpringer

I’m not convinced the Yanks don’t have a more worthy arm to give them at least a better fighting chance.

DEPTH? @TalkinYanks The Yankees have nominated Domingo Germán to be the sacrificial lamb to face Mets Max Scherzer.I’m not convinced the Yanks don’t have a more worthy arm to give them at least a better fighting chance.DEPTH? @TalkinYanks The Yankees have nominated Domingo Germán to be the sacrificial lamb to face Mets Max Scherzer.I’m not convinced the Yanks don’t have a more worthy arm to give them at least a better fighting chance.DEPTH?

This is one of the rare times this season that New York Yankees fans are not expecting a series win.

The rivalry between the two New York-based MLB teams goes back a long time, with the winner receiving bragging rights. Even though Yankees fans are not confident in a win, the team has the ability to beat any team in the league.

How can the New York Yankees defeat the New York Mets?

Josh Donaldson sliding into second

The New York Mets may have the advantage on the mound, but the Yankees are more than capable of scoring in bunches. If what it takes to defeat the Mets is a high-scoring affair, their stars will have to rise to the occasion.

Aaron Judge has been one of the best players all season. He leads the MLB with 37 home runs. The X factor for the Yankees will be their underperforming star Josh Donaldson. If he can step his game up from where it has been recently, his team will become even more dangerous.

For the first time in a long time, New York Yankees fans are not confident going into a big series. The Mets' starting pitchers may have the fans intimidated, but rest assured that the Yankees' batters will approach the plate with no fear.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far