"This isn't Juan Soto" "When is MLB going to stop Dodgers from making deals?": Fans react to LA signing minor league contract with Joe Jacques

After winning their eighth World Series title in 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers front office has a big task this offseason. The organization must identify areas that can yet be improved and recruit accordingly.

One of those areas, it appears, is their bullpen. On Saturday, insider Bob Nightengale reported that the Dodgers had acquired reliever Joe Jacques on a minor league deal.

To voice their opinions, numerous fans commented under Nightengale's post on X. One fan expected the announcement to be about a much more high-profile free agent instead.

"This isn't Juan Soto," a fan said.

With the Dodgers looking like the most well-rounded outfit in the big leagues, one rival fan made a desperate plea to somehow restrict the Dodgers from strengthening further.

"When is MLB going to step in and stop the Dodgers making deals? Are they stupid?" a fan asked.

"Bullpen anchor in '25 confirmed!" another fan posted.

Meanwhile, other fans believed that the signing may prove to be a shrewd business in the future.

"He will win a Cy Young" one fan posted.

"Reliever of the year candidate" another fan shared.

"Sub 3 ERA coming right up. Mark Prior (Dodgers pitching coach) is a magician he can make it happen." another fan wrote.

Important offseason moves the Dodgers should look at finalizing as soon as possible

Great recruitment played a huge role in the Dodgers' success in 2024, as mid-season acquisitions such as Jack Flaherty and Tommy Edman played huge roles in their World Series winning effort.

Having completed the feat, the organization will know that they will need to continue in the same vein to improve the squad for the upcoming season.

This winter, the two major moves on the Dodgers' radar, before all else, should be the extension of Teoscar Hernandez and the acquisition of Roki Sasaki.

Teoscar Hernandez (L) and Roki Sasaki (R) (Images from - Getty)

In the 2024 season, Hernandez was the ever-reliable rock in the middle of the Dodgers' order. Batting .272 with 33 homers and 99 RBIs in the regular season, he was the kind of unsung hero that is key to any championship-winning team and has done more than enough to extend his stay at Dodger Stadium.

On the other hand, Sasaki is the next big pitching talent coming over from the NPB. Reports suggest he favors a move to LA, with the opportunity to team up with fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Sasaki's potential addition will further strengthen what was one of the major league's finest pitching units last season.

Having tasted victory in 2024, Dodgers fans will be craving more next season. They will hope the front office can use this offseason period to tinker with the squad and ensure they are well-equipped to repeat last season's exploits in 2025.

