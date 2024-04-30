"This is just the AI filter you’d see on Snapchat" - Fans react to Topps' anime-style baseball cards ft. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge & more

Topps debuted a new baseball card style, aiming to release it in the coming weeks. It takes a unique look at the art of a baseball card, providing them with an anime flair. As baseball continues to grow globally, these cards represent a take that international fans who like anime might enjoy. Cards can be valuable, especially if they're unique. These cards are just that, as there are none like them.

The cards have a special art style that shows off players with bright colors and anime stylings. The art is what any anime character might look like, which has some fans excited. Others are not happy with the new line.

Fans were split on the new Topps' anime-themed baseball cards

Topps and MLB showed off the first look at cards for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and Elly de la Cruz. Some of the most prominent stars in the entire sport got cards, with more to come before the unveiling on May 8. Some fans are certainly excited to get their hands on them.

Topps providing unique take on classic collections

Baseball cards are collectibles, and many fans have grown up gathering as many cool and unique cards as they can. Binders can be easily filled with them, and collecting provides a strong connection to the sport.

Making them with such a unique art style that fans of one of the biggest genres of television will enjoy makes them more accessible and gives modern-day fans a landmark in their collections. It's certainly unprecedented, but it might be something that works out well for Topps and the MLB.

Topps is introducing new baseball cards.

Baseball has been trying to reach a younger, less baseball-inclined audience over the years. They shortened game lengths and made changes to increase the action so that fans would start watching. This Topps Bowman anime line for cards is another step in the evolution.

A lot of baseball fans like the traditional, but MLB is trying to embrace the new with a lot of changes recently. This approach lines up with that, and the early fan reaction suggests it will overall be a success.

