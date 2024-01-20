The Boston Red Sox kicked off their Winter Weekend with President Sam Kennedy and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow taking the stage. The two were present to speak with fans about the upcoming season.

However, the duo were met with loud boos from the fanbase in attendance. The fans are unhappy with how the front office has handled the offseason so far.

After a poor 2023 season where the team found themselves in last place in the AL East for a second consecutive time, fans expected major moves. Their most significant move this offseason was signing Lucas Giolito, who is coming off a down year.

Given how competitive their division is, they cannot expect to stand toe-to-toe with some of the other teams in the division. The New York Yankees added Juan Soto this offseason to pair alongside Aaron Judge. Fans shared their thoughts on X, formerly Twitter:

"This is just the beginning" one fan posted.

"Good they deserve it" another fan posted.

Red Sox fans are happy to see those in attendance sticking it to Sam Kennedy and Craig Breslow. It has been a rough few seasons in Boston, and the fans are sick of it.

This upcoming season will be an important one for Boston. The fanbase will not rest easy if it is a repeat of the struggling season they had in 2023.

Sam Kennedy, Craig Breslow and Red Sox still have time to make some moves

As Spring Training inches closer, there are still some names left on the open market that Sam Kennedy and Craig Breslow could target. One of those players is Adam Duvall.

Duvall is coming off a season with Boston, hitting .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs. He was one of the most consistent bats the Red Sox had last season, and they would love to re-sign him.

Boston is listed as one of the frontrunners to sign him, but the Los Angeles Angels have also stepped in. MLB Insider Jon Heyman believes it will come down to these two teams.

The team is also reportedly interested in re-signing Justin Turner. However, the Toronto Blue Jays are said to be the frontrunners in landing the veteran slugger.

It will be interesting to see what the front office does before Spring Training approaches. Will they sign another player or two, or go into the season with what they have?

