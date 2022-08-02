"This is just scraps for missing out. Still not enough to beat Houston" “The Yankees are going for it, and I can’t believe it” - New York Yankees fans divided with A's Frankie Montas & Lou Trivino's trade

The New York Yankees have traded for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas this afternoon. The team also acquired right-handed reliever Lou Trivino in the package.

The New York Yankees missed out on acquiring Luis Castillo. They have now, however, gotten their much-needed top rotation pitcher. Bob Nightengale was the first to report the breaking news.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The Yankees get their men: #Athletics ace Frankie Montas and closer Trivino. The Yankees get their men: #Athletics ace Frankie Montas and closer Trivino.

"The Yankees get their men: #Athletics ace Frankie Montas and closer Trivino." - Bob Nightengale

The full details of the trade can be seen below.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

LHP Ken Waldischuk (5th-best prospect)

RHP Louis Medina (10th-best)

LHP J.P. Sears (17th)

2B Cooper Bowman (21st) The full package for the Oakland #Athletics from the #Yankees for ace Frankie Montas and closer Lou TrivinoLHP Ken Waldischuk (5th-best prospect)RHP Louis Medina (10th-best)LHP J.P. Sears (17th)2B Cooper Bowman (21st) The full package for the Oakland #Athletics from the #Yankees for ace Frankie Montas and closer Lou TrivinoLHP Ken Waldischuk (5th-best prospect)RHP Louis Medina (10th-best)LHP J.P. Sears (17th)2B Cooper Bowman (21st)

"The full package for the Oakland #Athletics from the #Yankees for ace Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino LHP Ken Waldischuk (5th-best prospect) RHP Louis Medina (10th-best) LHP J.P. Sears (17th) 2B Cooper Bowman (21st)" - Bob Nightengale

The New York Yankees sent four prospects from their top 25 prospect list, including their #5 prospect in Ken Waldischuk. The Athletics have the worst record in all of baseball. Moving Montas was the correct move to rebuild for the future.

Many fans across baseball took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions from the blockbuster trade by the Yankees.

One fan said that this was their second choice behind Luis Castillo and that they still won't be able to beat the Astros. This is a bold take because Montas has had an excellent 2022 season.

Other fans agreed that this was their second choice.

Kelley @KSMcKee87 @BNightengale I mean, Im pretty sure their man was Castillo, so they got their runner-up man. @BNightengale I mean, Im pretty sure their man was Castillo, so they got their runner-up man.

After acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi and now starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the Yankees are going for it all in 2022.

One Yankee fan is thrilled by the trade.

Spain Powell @SpainPowell @BNightengale Great move for the Yankees hopefully for the A's they are getting Waldichuk and Peraza @BNightengale Great move for the Yankees hopefully for the A's they are getting Waldichuk and Peraza

Overall, the trade for the Yankees gives the team a top of the rotation arm while also giving the team some depth in the bullpen. The dealine is still not over. Will the Yankees look to add more?

New York Yankees: What's on tap?

Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during Saturday's Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees game.

The Yankees wrapped up their weekend series against the Kansas City Royals yesterday with a disappointing 8-6 loss. The loss came after the team was winning 6-5, going in the ninth inning, before closer Clay Holmes allowed three runs.

The team was still able to take three out of four games from the Royals but, nonetheless, was disappointing.

The Yankees will now host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT. Following this series, the Yankees will travel to St. Louis for an interleague matchup with the Cardinals.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far