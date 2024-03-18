"This kid is still cleaner than Costanza" - Fans pass witty remarks as young baseball enthusiast turns ice-cream mishap into stadium highlight

When the New York Mets took on the Houston Astros on Saturday, baseball wasn't the only topic of conversation for the broadcast team. While most fans were watching the spring training action, one youngster's attention was elsewhere.

Blissfully unaware that he was being recorded, the young fan was engrossed in his ice cream but made a bit of a mess eating it. The commentators had a great time watching the situation unfold, and for many, the mishap became a highlight of the game.

"At a baseball game, there is one rule - no ice cream left behind. 🍦"

Fans were quick to react to the wholesome clip, with more than one making comparisons to Seinfeld's George Costanza, who had that infamous ice cream scene.

Fans make comparisons to George Costanza as baseball video goes viral

The Mets recorded a 6-1 win over the Astros, but there is work to be done as the 2024 MLB season approaches.

MLB rumors: Free agent J.D. Martinez 'likes idea' of playing for Mets as 2024 baseball season approaches

The New York Mets have been linked to free-agent slugger J.D. Martinez all offseason, and with opening day a stone's throw away, he remains unsigned.

While many analysts have been perplexed by the lack of real impetus from the Mets, Martinez is open to negotiations. New York Post reporter Jon Heyman spoke on the "Around the Bases" podcast, and said the following:

"I have heard JD Martinez likes the idea of the Mets, likes the idea of the Angels, both those teams are in contact now."

As Heyman noted, the Mets are competing for Martinez's signature, with the LA Angels posing a real threat of landing him. While Martinez turned down the San Francisco Giants due to their pitcher-friendly ballpark, he has no such qualms with LA or NY.

With opening day set for March 28, if the Mets need to make a move for J.D. Martinez, or else risk missing out.

