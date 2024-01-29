"This is the kind of guy we needed" - Brewers GM breaks down the thought process behind Rhys Hoskins' signing

The Milwaukee Brewers made a move in the free-agent market by signing first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million contract. Hoskins played for the Phillies in his first six seasons and is a two-time All-Star and a power hitter. He has hit 148 home runs and driven in 405 runs in his career.

In a recent interview on MLB Network Radio, Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold shared insights into the team's strategic decision-making process that led to the signing of Rhys Hoskins. He was one of their top targets and they have been in contact with his agents before finalizing the deal.

“Yeah, I mean this is the kind of guy that we felt like we needed, you know, I mean just to have this kind of presence in our lineup, uh to have that kind of power injected right into the middle there just to insulate everybody around them. It's something that we're thrilled to have. And obviously, when you have that kind of track record that he has and then you talk about the person that he is and all the homework that we did on him, we can't be more excited to have Rhys Hoskins.” Arnold said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Arnold, this strategic signing aims to strengthen the overall performance of the team. He will bring his formidable presence and power in the middle of the lineup.

The Brewers GM accentuates Hoskins' on-field track record and character as significant factors contributing to the team's enthusiasm.

The Brewers are thrilled to have Rhys Hoskins

Brewers GM expressed gratitude and a sense of relief in completing the negotiation with Rhys Hoskins. Despite the challenges and time-consuming nature of the process, the team considers the signing of Hoskins a significant achievement as he will contribute impressively to their success.

Hoskins will join the Brewers offense that features Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Kolten Wong and Omar Narvaez. Hoskins will also benefit from playing at American Family Field, which is known as a hitter-friendly park.

He has a career .242 batting average, .353 on-base percentage, and .492 slugging percentage.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.