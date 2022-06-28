"This is a life-changing delivery for me right now" - Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker's ejection after inciting brawl with Angels players changed a delivery boy's life

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels had a tough night on Sunday after a hard-fought (literally) battle in Anahiem. Baseball, though, has a way of turning even the ugliest moments into something wholesome and uplifting.

On Sunday night, Sofie Dill, a loyal Mariners fan located over 1,500 miles away from Anaheim, made a small gesture. From her home in Arkansas, she ordered a pizza over Doordash in support of Jesse Winker. The act of kindness had a lasting effect and resonated with baseball fans around the globe. It also changed the life of delivery driver Simranjeet Singh.

"I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from @MountainMikes Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy @Mariners," - Sofie

Modern technology is an amazing thing. In the past, Sofie may have had to write a letter or find another way to connect with Mariners' star Winker. On Sunday, she took a chance and ordered a pepperoni pizza from her home in Arkansas. Sofie tracked that order all the way from the local Anaheim pizza joint Mountain Mike's Pizza.

Simranjeet Singh @JeetBhamra4 I Can not explain my feelings in words. And Lastly, Big salute to your act of kindness twitter.com/sofieballgame/… Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 @sofieballgame



Oh, and we won the series. All these salty Angels fans in my mentions calling me a cleat licker for buying a millionaire a pizza—“we won the game” they say—but it’s not about the pizza. A good person in Anaheim got hundreds of tips because of Twitter and that’s the story.Oh, and we won the series. All these salty Angels fans in my mentions calling me a cleat licker for buying a millionaire a pizza—“we won the game” they say—but it’s not about the pizza. A good person in Anaheim got hundreds of tips because of Twitter and that’s the story.Oh, and we won the series. 😘 @sofieballgame I just wanted to thanks a Millions to you @sofieballgame and to all the @Mariners fans who gave support to me and my familyI Can not explain my feelings in words. And Lastly, Big salute to your act of kindness I just wanted to thanks a Millions to you @sofieballgame and to all the @Mariners fans who gave support to me and my family 🙏 I Can not explain my feelings in words. And Lastly, Big salute to your act of kindness @sofieballgame. twitter.com/sofieballgame/…

"I just wanted to thanks a Millions to you @sofieballgame and to all the @Mariners fans who gave support to me and my family I Can not explain my feelings in words. And Lastly, Big salute to your act of kindness @sofieballgame." - Simranjeet Singh

It was a long shot, but this feel-good story did have a happy ending. Sofie released a message stating "heavy breathing intensifies," as she waited for the delivery to be completed. She even tweeted the gate number when Simranjeet arrived at the stadium.

Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 @sofieballgame HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! https://t.co/7mmV603Uyk

"HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!" - Sofie

Once the mission was successfully completed, she was kind enough to share Singh's Venmo information. That led to hundreds of donations for the driver and his family.

"Hard work pays off," tweeted Singh. "You guys are awesome."

Sofie Dill's pizza had a lasting effect on the Seattle Mariners fanbase

Jesse Winker of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Los Angeles Angels

The Seattle Mariners joined in on the action by offering Sofie a free Jesse Winker jersey. Along with the jersey, she has received countless messages of support from baseball fans around the world.

The Mariners team store also released a special promotion in support of her actions.

Mariners Team Store @MarinersStore



Get a FREE



*While supplies last. Available at select locations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. TONIGHT ONLY at T-Mobile Park!Get a FREE @Mariners pizza pin with purchase of a Jesse Winker player t-shirt or jersey!*While supplies last. Available at select locations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. TONIGHT ONLY at T-Mobile Park! 🍕🍕Get a FREE @Mariners pizza pin with purchase of a Jesse Winker player t-shirt or jersey! *While supplies last. Available at select locations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. https://t.co/dVx3Z0Yvgj

"TONIGHT ONLY at T-Mobile Park! Get a FREE @Mariners pizza pin with purchase of a Jesse Winker player t-shirt or jersey!" - Mariners Team Store

The Mariners are currently in fourth place in the American League West with a 34-40 record, 12 games behind first place. Although the team is having a tough time of it on the field, it's hard to dislike a fanbase that is so loyal, dedicated, supportive, and generous.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far