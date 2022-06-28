"This list slaps for so many reasons" "This lineup is actually so stacked" - MLB fans excited by celebrities scheduled for 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball game featuring Rob Lowe, The Miz and more

We are rapidly approaching the MLB All-Star weekend. Fans are thrilled after getting their first look at the celebrities scheduled to appear. The All-Star Celebrity Softball game is a great spot of fun during the weekend. It allows us to see the human side of the rich and famous.

The list was reported via a tweet by Jessica Kleinschmidt. It features many names you will recognize.

Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD These are the celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: These are the celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: https://t.co/TBYeGGcC3q

In addition to celebrities, the game features former players from the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. These players, of course, being C.C. Sabathia and Andre Ethier. The release of this list has fans excited for what has become an annual tradition on the MLB calendar.

This fan loves seeing the big names that are scheduled, with some favorites that they are particularly looking forward to seeing.

shirby @mynameischelby Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD These are the celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: These are the celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: https://t.co/TBYeGGcC3q This list slaps for so many reasons. Rob Lowe. Jojo. CC. The Miz. twitter.com/KleinschmidtJD… This list slaps for so many reasons. Rob Lowe. Jojo. CC. The Miz. twitter.com/KleinschmidtJD…

This fan has high praise for the lineup and can't wait to see how the game will unfold.

cousin greg @levlaughIove Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD These are the celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: These are the celebrities scheduled to participate in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: https://t.co/TBYeGGcC3q this lineup is actually so stacked. i will be watching just to see lele pons try to hit a softball twitter.com/KleinschmidtJD… this lineup is actually so stacked. i will be watching just to see lele pons try to hit a softball twitter.com/KleinschmidtJD…

The MLB is often accused as being out of touch, but this lineup of genuinely relevant stars would seem to prove otherwise. All they have to do now is deliver an entertaining game.

The MLB Celebrity Softball game is a great way to gain new fans

Rob Lowe at Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

The MLB is always looking to grow the game, so getting celebrities to take part in the festivities of All-Star weekend is an attempt to do just that. The hope is that casual fans will tune in for the stars, then stick around for the entertaining baseball action.

This fan is looking forward to seeing a very specific matchup, featuring Rob Lowe.

This user disagrees with the claim that Andre Ethier is a legend, but hopefully that won't hamper his enjoyment of the game.

This fan hopes to see a superhero battle between Simu Liu and Zachary Levi.

This fan is thrilled to see the inclusion of WWE Superstar The Miz.

Will MacNeil @RFWill149 @KleinschmidtJD Glad to see it will be AWESOME with the Miz on the field @KleinschmidtJD Glad to see it will be AWESOME with the Miz on the field https://t.co/xmOS8awMeI

The Celebrity Softball game only has to be one thing, fun. If the game itself is fun and the participants put in a good effort, the event will be seen as a success. If the competition grows and the game manages to be tightly contested, expect to see many non-baseball fans getting in on the fun.

That's what All-Star weekend is really all about. It is a chance for players to cut loose and have fun. With this stacked list of celebrities taking part in the action, fun is almost certainly guaranteed.

