"This is literal cheating" "Baseball needs a salary cap" - MLB fans furious as Dodgers to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a $325,000,000 contract

The Los Angeles Dogers have reportedly signed Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year, $325 million deal on Thursday evening. After one of the longest free agency situations in MLB market history, the LA side have finally closed the deal with the new Japanese ace. This has left rival fans furious as there seems to be no end to the Dodgers' spending capabilities, having landed the two biggest free agents of the offseason.

The 25-year-old starting pitcher has already attracted the biggest MLB contract for any new player entering the market in the history of the league. Yamamoto started his professional baseball career in the NPB only in 2017 and took the league by storm in six short years. Having won virtually every award available in Japan, Yamamoto was posted to the MLB market this year and has now been landed by the Dodgers.

The LA Dodgers reportedly managed to see off stiff competition from the New York Yankees and the New York Mets for the Japanese star's signature. This latest development comes after the LA side signed Shohei Ohtani after offering him the biggest contract ever seen in the MLB(10 years, $700 million). Thus, fans across the country are unhappy to see one dominate the market to such an extent and have made their feelings clear on social media.

"This is literal cheating," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Baseball needs a salary cap," added another.

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finally landed the two most coveted free agents in this winter's MLB market and show no intention of slowing down. It is clear that they are determined to build a side that will challenge for the World Series title next year.

While Shohei Ohtani fits in without much complications in the Dodgers roster, it remains to be seen where Yoshinobu Yamamoto with start his MLB career. Despite the huge contract, Yamamoto's lack of MLB experience means he might spend some time in the minors to get used to the style of play in the US.

