"This little friendship" - Phillies star Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shares son Krew's game day thrills with Trea Turner's little slugger

Philadelphia Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, shared a heartfelt image of son Krew Harper alongside Trea Turner's son Beckham Dash Turner, overlooking the US National Flag unfurled in the outfield while the National Anthem was on before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. The caption on the story read:

"This little friendship"





Krew was wearing a sweatshirt with Bryce Harper's name and jersey number on the back, while Beckham Dash wore a hoodie with Philly's smiley face on the back. They both overlooked the grand reception on Easter Sunday inside Citizens Bank Park.

Krew and Beckham usually accompany their family members to Phillies home games, as they have previously showcased an interest in watching and playing the sport avidly. The Phillies won their first game of the 2024 season against the Braves on Sunday by a scoreline of 5-4.

While Bryce Harper sat this one out, it was a collective effort by lead-off hitter Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner, and first baseman Alec Bohm, and a collective effort by the Phillies bullpen, who limited Atlanta's hits on the day and kept the scoreboard engaging to finally close the game out via Jose Alvarado.

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper are expecting their third child together

Bryce Harper took to Instagram last week to announce that he was going to become a father for the third time. In the heartfelt image, he was observed sharing a heartfelt moment with wife Kayla Harper, as her baby bump was observable in the first image.

In the second image, Bryce and Kayla's two children, son Krew and daughter Brooklyn, were holding their mother's sonogram.

The couple are high school sweethearts who married in December 2016. They welcomed their firstborn Krew in August 2019 and almost a year later, Brooklyn in June 2020.

Philadelphia Phillies star slugger Harper had voiced his admiration for his family members in an interview with the Los Angeles radio station in May 2022.

"I have an amazing family, I have an amazing wife, two beautiful kids that keep me very humbled and grounded," Bryce Harper said. "When I leave the field, it's all about them."

Harper went hitless in his most recent game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, but has showcased early signs of making an impact for the Phillies this season in the MLB.

