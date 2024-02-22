"This looks so bad" - MLB's 2024 uniform sparks outrage as see through pants unsettle fans

The enthusiasm around the 2024 MLB season has given way to the debate surrounding the league’s new uniforms, which were created by Fanatics in association with Nike. The white uniform pants, which many players and spectators found to be uncomfortable and transparent, have been the target of criticism lately.

The pants’ sheer quality, or lack thereof, was made evident in a video of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, where his tucked-in shirt could be seen in his pants. The almost see-through material allows a player’s underpants to be seen, which is an unpleasant and unexpected distraction for baseball fans.

The opposition to the new uniforms has taken several forms. The designs have drawn criticism from players who were used to customizing their jerseys. They were disappointed by the smaller text, cheaper appearance, inaccurate coloring and limitations on jersey customization. The MLBPA has since taken an active role in resolving the uniform scandal after seeing how unhappy its players are.

Fans had plenty to add to this, sharing their thoughts on social media:

MLBPA has stepped in to address the issue with Nike and Fanatics

While acknowledging the adjustment period that comes with change, MLBPA President Tony Clark called attention to some notable "misses" in the new uniform designs. Fans and players alike are voicing their dissatisfaction, and the union is proactively interacting with pertinent parties to guarantee that players have access to the necessary apparel and equipment.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

The debate has gotten so bad that some people are afraid the game’s professionalism and credibility may be jeopardized by the clothing, especially the see-through pants. With Opening Day less than a month away, it is hoped that quick modifications will be made.

As a result of the circumstance, supporters have shared images, videos and their experiences with the new outfits in a frenzy of posts and conversations on social media. Fanatics’ customer service account has also acknowledged the difficulties, apologizing for not following up on the uniform issues and asking to be contacted directly for further details.

The consequence is yet unknown as the league and its apparel partners work through this PR nightmare. The MLB season is about to begin, and both players and fans are anxious for the uniform controversy to end so they can shift their focus back to the game.

