The Washington Nationals are by far the worst team in MLB in terms of form. Dave Martinez's men lost on Sunday to the Miami Marlins at home, which has now put their losing skid to eight games.

Fans of the team are incensed about the actions (or lack thereof) of the manager as the squad continues its downward spiral in the National League East standings.

The team's supporters expressed their grievances on Reddit after it was reported in the Washington Post that Martinez deflected responsibility when the team's coaching staff were criticized for the skid that they were experiencing. His antics were frowned upon and left players "shocked and pissed."

"This is how you lose the locker room," a fan said.

"I dunno how he keeps his job after his comments. He basically admitted that he has no impact on his team’s success," another stated.

"Apparently coaches can't even be blamed for the things they themselves said, that everyone heard, less than 24 hours ago," a fan proclaimed.

Nationals fans are calling for Martinez to take accountability for his statements, with some going further and requesting for the skipper to be axed.

"He won't even own up to what he said, and would rather lie through his teeth inventing such easily debunkable narratives to avoid accountability," a fan mentioned.

"He’ll be fired quickly LOL," another fan exclaimed.

"Comments not directed at them while he talked to his players? Who the heck was he talking to then? The wall? The club attendants?" a fan questioned.

Whichever direction the Nationals' brass choose, they will certainly be pressed for time as the team is currently on a freefall with no signs of returning to form.

Nationals swept by Marlins at home

Much like the situation of Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh, Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore is experiencing the same thing in the District of Columbia. Gore pitched another solid outing, only for his team to let him down as the Nats were beaten 3-1 in Game 3 and, in the process, got swept by the visiting Marlins.

The lefty ace gave up just two runs on eight base hits with one walk and five punch-outs in six innings of work. Sadly, the batting order could only concoct a sole run in the match.

Gore now holds a 3-6 record with a 2.89 ERA and currently leads MLB with 119 strikeouts — all while playing for a 30-41 team that sits in fourth place in their division.

