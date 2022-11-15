Houston Astros rookie shortstop and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena has quickly become a fan favorite in the MLB universe. After news of Jeremy's drive-through shift at Raising Cane's hit the press, baseball fans went gaga.

Finally, on Monday, Pena was spotted taking lunch orders and serving customers at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in southeast Houston from 12 pm to 1 pm CT.

Sure, it looks fun to watch Jeremy freeing up a day out of his busy MLB schedule to serve his hardcore fans. But the rookie shortstop feels "it is a lot of work" and that he would prefer to stick to his profession:

"This was great. It was a great time. This is a lot of work. I’ll stick to the baseball field. Shout out to the fans who lined up early (Yesterday 9 am) to meet me. It’s special."

The 25-year-old Astros shortstop enjoyed a remarkable MLB season, winning the American League Championship Series MVP title, World Series MVP honor, and the Gold Glove trophy.

Fans camped out at Raising Cane's hours before Jeremy Pena's arrival

Hordes of Jeremy Pena fans lined up outside Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in southeast Houston hours before the World Series MVP's grand arrival.

And the moment he arrived on Monday afternoon to start his drive-through shift, he was ushered with loud MVP chants from customers and Raising Cane's crewmembers.

"We hit it out of the park with our newest Crewmember!" - Raising Cane's

Overwhelmed with so much love and admiration, Jeremy pulled off his signature heart sign gesture with his hands.

Later, Jeremy was spotted digging into his lunch served by the eatery.

"Steal bases not fries." - Raising Cane's

Indeed, it was a lovely meet-and-greet session.

MLB fans just cannot wait to see Jeremy Pena in action in the next MLB season.

