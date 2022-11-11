PHOTOS: Jeremy Pena's "number 1 fan" Vasiliqi Turlla attended the Astros' Victory Parade in Houston with the World Series MVP's family 

Not many MLB fans know that Jeremy Pena has a girlfriend. His long-time partner Vasiliqi Turlla attended the Houston Astros' Victory Parade on November 7 in Houston with the World Series MVP's family members.

Among Jeremy's family members, his parents, Geronimo Pena and Cecilia Pena, brother, Carlos Felipe Peña, and sister, Geicy Pena were present at the parade. Vasiliqi, Jeremy's girlfriend, was also spotted posing for the cameras in Astros gear with the Penas.

The shortstop's sister, Geicy, took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures from the H-town's celebration and thanked the Astros for making them feel at home.

"Thank you, Houston! Y’all made us feel right at home this season."

Pena became the first rookie position player to win the World Series MVP award after helping his team triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

Jeremy Pena and Vasiliqi Turlla's relationship timeline

As per Jeremy's Instagram timeline, he has been with Vasiliqi since his minor league days with Quad Cities River Bandits.

In June 2019, Vasiliqi visited the Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa, to cheer for Jeremy's start with the Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

"Glad I got to play in front of my no. 1 fan this week."

Pena was picked in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Astros. The MLB team put him on their 40-man roster on November 19, 2021. After Carlos Correa's departure from Houston to become a free agent, Pena was named as the starting shortstop for spring 2022 training.

On Opening Day 2022, he made his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Angels. Looking at Pena's career trajectory, he has found success in the rookie season itself. However, he has a long way to go in his MLB career.

