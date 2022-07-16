"This is a major victory for Minor League players" "How much of this is going to the players?" - Baseball world reacts to breaking news of MLB paying $185 million to minor league players as part of settlement 

The MLB announced earlier today that they will be paying minor league players $185 million dollars after a class-action lawsuit was settled. The lawsuit claimed that Major League Baseball violated minimum wage laws and overtime violations.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the MLB breaking news.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Major League Baseball will pay $185 million to settle the federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor league players who sought pay for minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams, pending a judge approving the settlement, according to a document filed in court today. BREAKING: Major League Baseball will pay $185 million to settle the federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor league players who sought pay for minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams, pending a judge approving the settlement, according to a document filed in court today.

Passan also added that teams will now be allowed to pay players during Spring Training and instructional leagues.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Clarifying: As part of the settlement in Senne v. MLB, Major League Baseball will issue a memo that allows teams to pay minor league players during spring training, extended spring training and instructional leagues in Florida and Arizona. They had been blocked from doing so. Clarifying: As part of the settlement in Senne v. MLB, Major League Baseball will issue a memo that allows teams to pay minor league players during spring training, extended spring training and instructional leagues in Florida and Arizona. They had been blocked from doing so.

Passan later noted that it is unclear how many former players will be eligible for compensation.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan How many players join the class to receive money from this settlement is unclear. But thousands of players, dating back to 2009 in Florida, 2010 in the Cal League and 2011 in Arizona, are eligible. Players will receive more than $120 million of the $185 million settlement. How many players join the class to receive money from this settlement is unclear. But thousands of players, dating back to 2009 in Florida, 2010 in the Cal League and 2011 in Arizona, are eligible. Players will receive more than $120 million of the $185 million settlement.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. It is clear that this is a huge victory for players across the sport.

This is a major victory for Minor League players. Hoping this is beginning of players in the minors getting the pay they deserve, as well as improved conditions on and off the field.

Some are wondering exactly how much of the settlement will go to the players.

I have questions. Will former minor leaguers get paid? How much are lawyers taking?

Passan stated in the Twitter thread that the players will be receiving $120 million of the $185 million.

A former minor leaguer is glad that the system is changing for the better.

As a former 6yr minor leaguer that went through a shitty system, I'm glad it's going to be less shitty for the current/future minor leaguers.

This is a huge victory for minor league players as they seek to improve work conditions and pay. It will be interesting to see how much minor league salaries will increase going forward.

