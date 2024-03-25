"This makes MLB the show look like a Nintendo DS game" - Gamers take shots at MLB The Show 24 after graphics from new Japanese baseball game go viral

MLB The Show 24 has been available worldwide for less than a week, and with the number of fans posting about the game, it's clear that the baseball series remains at the top. However, it may not be long before another series takes that mantle, with the Sony San Diego crew controlling the market for baseball games in recent years.

Recent footage of a Japanese baseball video game has gone viral and could make a serious at the title, which is currently held by MLB The Show. The game, titled Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025, has seen its trailer go viral after the incredible graphics highlighted throughout the trailer, something that has not gone unnoticed in North America.

Expand Tweet

Once the video for Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 has circulated the internet, a number of gamers have taken to social media to not only praise the incredible graphics but also take shots at MLB The Show 24.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of those gamers have pointed out that the Japanese game makes The Show 24 look completely dated, with others going as far as to say that is makes it look like a Nintendo DS game. While this may not be the case, the graphics shown in the trailer for Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 look astonishing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other gamers have said that The Show franchise is in trouble if the Japanese game becomes available in North America. These games have said that The Show franchise has been using the same engine for years, something that the developers will need to change, particularly if Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 makes its way to North America.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MLB The Show 24 continues to offer a wide variety of gameplay, yet it may need to adapt to the rest of the market

If the video from Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 is any indication, The Show franchise will need to do more for their next release from a graphics standpoint.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That being said, while the graphics in the Japanese game have sent gamers into a frenzy, there is no denying the number of changes and updates the series has made for MLB The Show 24, including the introduction of playable female characters and Storylines: Derek Jeter.

