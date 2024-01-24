"This makes me sad", "End of an era" - Phillies fans downcast as Rhys Hoskins ends speculations of Philadelphia reunion with Brewers move

Rhys Hoskins has agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The first baseman will soon be on his way to play for the NL Central Division. The Brewers signed the free agent to add some offensive power to their squad.

Hoskins struggled with injuries and missed the entire 2023 season. He tore his ACL in spring training and was supposed to be added to the Phillies roster if they progressed to the World Series. The player made his debut with the Philadelphia team in 2017.

Quite a few fans are not pleased with the 30-year-old's signing with the Brewers. One fan said he didn't expect the Brewers to sign the free agent.

"Knew it was coming but hate to see it," wrote one fan on X.

It turns out that the Phillies were not too keen on re-signing the talented player. Some fans were also aware that Philadelphia would not sign him. A few other Phillies fans commented on the post, saying it is the end of an era and makes them sad.

"This makes me sad," wrote a Phillies fan.

"End of an era," wrote another.

"I know we had no hope to sign him anyways, but it sucks seeing him go to the Brewers," responded another fan.

Rhys Hoskins looks forward to a new chapter

It's been a long ride for Rhys Hoskins with the Phillies, but it's time to move on to a new chapter with Milwaukee. Being one of the top hitters in the MLB, he is sure to play a crucial role for the Brewers.

With an average of 34 home runs per 162 games, the Brewers seem to have added more firepower to the team. In 2022, he recorded a career-high 145 hits, helping the Phillies reach the World Series.

Philadelphia moved Bryce Harper permanently to first base, which could have been one of the reasons to avoid Hoskins. The challenging part with the Brewers will be staying healthy. After missing out on one of the best seasons with the Phillies, it's time for him to shine with his new team.

Having played his entire career with Philadelphia, a change would probably help Rhys Hoskins with his overall performance and health. As for the Brewers fans, they are happy about the new addition to their batting lineup.

