"This meteor show is nuts" - Vanessa Hudgens celebrates stellar birthday bash under glittering night sky

Vanessa Hudgens recently shared a new clip on Instagram from her birthday celebration on Dec. 14. This marked her first birthday since getting married, and she gave a sneak peek of the festivities.

For her 35th birthday, Hudgens took to Instagram to share a joyful moment in her story. She posted an enchanting 5-second video of the mesmerizing Geminids meteor shower, which she witnessed on the night of her birthday. The meteors were blinking brightly during the rare event.

"Happy birthday to meeeeee… look up. This meteor show is nuts!"

The Geminids meteor shower, known for its stunning display of colorful lights streaking across the night sky, peaked as expected on Thursday night. This celestial event is visible worldwide and can be seen with the naked eye, as long as the sky isn't too cloudy. It will continue to be visible until the 17th of December.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens’ beautiful wedding

American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens recently got married to baseball free agent Cole Tucker in a beach wedding. The couple exchanged vows on Dec. 2 at Azulik, a bohemian resort in Tulum.

Vanessa and Cole have been a couple since 2020 and took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in 2022. In 2021, she gushed about how great he is and how happy she is with him, saying they're in it for the long haul.

Even though some fans were hoping for a Zac Efron reunion, it looks like Hudgens and Tucker are going strong.

