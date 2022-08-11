"This might be the best Dodger team I have ever witnessed in my lifetime" "Dodgers run the West" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate their victory over the Minnesota Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers trounced the Minnesota Twins 8-5 to complete a series sweep.

This is the 10th straight win for the Dodgers, who now have the best record in the MLB.

The Dodgers have been firing on all cylinders since the trade deadline and are showing no signs of slowing down.

This sweep is a big blow to the Minnesota Twins, who are in a battle with the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central. Losing two straight games against the Dodgers has put the Guardians in the drivers seat for the time being.

The Los Angeles Dodgers team had almost impossibly high expectations in the preseason. However, the team appears to be delivering on its promise, which has made the fans ecstatic.

Cody Bellinger Truther @trevorcisneroz @Dodgers This might be the best Dodger team I have ever witnessed in my lifetime and we’re still missing a majority of our pitchers. @Dodgers This might be the best Dodger team I have ever witnessed in my lifetime and we’re still missing a majority of our pitchers.

Now, with a significant lead in the National League West, it would take a miracle for the Dodgers to lose their division crown. The San Diego Padres are still 16 wins away from even tying the Dodgers' current record.

This is also the third sweep in a row for the Dodgers, a rare feat that is worth celebrating.

This Dodgers team is dangerous in every facet of the game. Their offensive capabilities seem limitless and their pitching staff is capable of shutting down any team. Being able to win in a multitude of ways is the mark of a great team.

Chris A. 🌴 @__mellowcat @Dodgers This team finds ways to win, injured or not, at the end of the day they make no excuses and push themselves to a W, what a fucking team @Dodgers This team finds ways to win, injured or not, at the end of the day they make no excuses and push themselves to a W, what a fucking team

There hasn't been a better time to be a Los Angeles Dodgers fan than right now. This 10-game winning streak includes victories against some great teams that will likely be in the postseason.

Big hitters like Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres have fallen to the Dodgers. A streak like this would convince any fanbase that great things are coming.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the Minnesota Twins is their 10th in a row, and their streak may not end anytime soon.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball now and are peaking at the right time

The star-studded Dodgers were always expected to do well in 2022, but even their most optimistic fans might not have expected so much. With a whopping 77 wins the Dodgers are in a class of their own.

As we approach the end of the regular season, the battle for playoff seeding will be paramount. If the Dodgers hope to stay above the New York Mets, they will need to maintain their pace. At this point, it would be shocking if the Dodgers don't finish the season with the best record in the National League.

