"This move is puzzling!" "We got hosed on that deal. WTH?" - New York Yankees fans in disbelief after team trades Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis Cardinals for Harrison Bader

The New York Yankees acquired star outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. This came as a huge shock to Yankees fans, who expected their team to acquire new pitchers and not trade the ones they have away.

Jordan Montgomery has started more games in the American League than any other pitcher. While he has been solid in those 21 starts, clearly the team was looking for ways to improve. Harrison Bader is a star defensive player and was awarded the Golden Glove for the centerfield position in 2021. His addition will allow the Yankees to be more flexible in the outfield.

Jack Curry of the YES Network was the first to report this trade.

Jack Curry @JackCurryYES Yankees have sent Jordan Montgomery to the Cards for Harrison Bader Yankees have sent Jordan Montgomery to the Cards for Harrison Bader

With the New York Yankees currently holding the best record in the MLB, it is not surprising that they were buyers at the deadline. What surprises fans across the MLB fanbase is that they have not managed to improve their pitching staff more dramatically.

Bader is a consistently solid player, both offensively and defensively, but starting pitchers are very hard to come by. Willingly forfeiting pitchers who have an ERA of 3.69 for the season is a bold move.

This move may later be looked at as a season-altering move, but for now it is simply met with confusion. The Yankees are one of the top contenders for the World Series championship this season. Because of this, fans were hoping to see the New York Yankees improve their biggest weakness: their pitching. Since they instead traded away a good pitcher, fans are baffled.

Ryan Razzoli @raviolirazzoli @JackCurryYES This is a disgrace has to be more we don’t know @JackCurryYES This is a disgrace has to be more we don’t know

Robert Coste @RCostes69 @JackCurryYES That's bad trade, they could've gotten much more for him. Why even trade him? @JackCurryYES That's bad trade, they could've gotten much more for him. Why even trade him?

Matthew Caines @MattCaines17 @JackCurryYES Liked the trades yesterday but can’t say I’m a fan of this one. Montgomery has been a solid starter. @JackCurryYES Liked the trades yesterday but can’t say I’m a fan of this one. Montgomery has been a solid starter.

The New York Yankees are laser-focused on winning another championship this season, but there is concern that this move won't help them get there.

The New York Yankees traded quality pitching to increase their offensive firepower

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

Coming into the trade deadline, everybody expected the Yankees to be buyers. While they have definitely acquired their fair share of talented players, they are not in the positions most expected. The group of outfielders that were already stacked with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton now adds Harrison Bader.

It appears the plan for the Yankees is to rely on their bats and offensive dominance rather than top-tier pitching. If this is indeed their goal, they have put together a great lineup to accomplish it. This trade is a risky strategy for the Yankees, and only time will tell if it pays off.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far