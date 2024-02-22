“This movie is hilarious” - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens shares sneak peek of her upcoming rom-com ft. ‘Scrubs’ actor Zach Braff

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens is back in action and will grace the theatres with a new rom-com movie, French Girl.

The movie will hit theaters on Mar. 15 and will be available digitally four days later. The main cast of the movie includes 'Scrubs' Zach Braff, William Fichtner, Evelyne Brochu and Hudgens.

Recently, Hudgen shared a sneak peek of the movie on her Instagram story. She called the 'hilarious' movie a must-watch and urged fans to watch it.

"This movie is hilarious. Can't wait for u guys to see it," Hudgens wrote in her story.

Vanessa Hudgen reacted to her upcoming movie, French Girl

Everything you need to know Vanessa Hudgens' French Girl

The movie French Girl is written and directed by James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright. The synopsis of the movie reads:

"Follows Gordon Kinski, a high school teacher from Brooklyn, who goes with his girlfriend and chef Sophie Tremblay to her hometown of Quebec City where she is testing for the Michelin 3-star restaurant of super-chef Ruby Collins." (via IMdb)

In the movie, Gordon Kinski is portrayed by Zach Braff. Chef Sophie Tremblay is played by Evelyne Brochu, while super-chef Ruby Collins is portrayed by Vanessa Hudgens. William Fichtner plays the role of Peter Kinsky, the father of Gordon Kinski.

According to Imdb, Vanessa Hudgens is set to star as Kelly in the Will Smith-starrer Bad Boys 4, which is in post-production and expected to come out around June. Her other future work includes Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas (Willow), Big Rig (Bertie) and The Black Kaiser.

Hudgens is well known for her roles as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008), Lindy in Beastly (2011), Candy in Spring Breakers (2012) and Kailani in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012).

On Dec. 2 last year, Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with former MLB first-round pick Cole Tucker in a destination wedding in Tulum, Mexico.

