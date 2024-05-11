“This offense is abysmal” - Dodgers fans upset as bats slump against dominant Padres pitching

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their winning streak snapped as they dropped the series opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday. The Dodgers have been on a run, defeating some of the top teams in the league. However, their NL West rival has always been a challenge.

Michael King was dominant on the mound for the Padres as the boys in blue struggled to score. King had back-to-back strikeouts for his team and walked away with a strong performance.

The team's offense slumped as they failed to score until the eighth inning against Yuki Matsui. Freddie Freeman had a sacrifice fly to get the tying run. Fans were upset as they witnessed their team's offense struggle with just one run in the game.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the team's performance and struggling offense.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"This offense is abysmal," wrote one fan.

"Horrible offense, whatever just take the series," another fan wrote.

"Eh not tripping, we just didn’t hit. Let the Padres fans enjoy their World Series win," another fan added.

"Offense forgot to head to SD… this is our oct-like state of mind. Glasnow did what he can," wrote one fan.

Some fans called out manager Dave Roberts for his poor bullpen management.

"Of all the relievers we have, Dave decides to call up Michael Grove?" one fan wrote.

"Bringing Michael grove in the 9th was actually surrendering us to a loss. Dave Roberts makes such perplexing bullpen decisions man, get rid of him," added one fan.

Tyler Glasnow strikes again for the Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow had an excellent game once again for his team. Glasnow surrendered one home run, but the Padres were unable to score more. Despite his strong innings, the Dodgers were unable to back him and take a lead.

Glasnow pitched seven innings and struck out 10 with one earned run, two walks, and one hit. The Dodgers had it under control for a while when they tied the game. However, Michael Grove gave the walk-off run against Luis Arraez, who was acquired exactly a week ago. The Padres have the advantage at Petco Park.

