"This is one of the days I had circled." - Alex Verdugo sheds light on emotional Fenway Park return for the first time in Yankees colors

New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo made a memorable return to Fenway Park on Friday. The star slugger registered a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in his first game against the former team.

Verdugo was acquired by the Bronx Bombers in December last year as part of a trade deal that saw minor league pitchers Richard Fitts and Nicholas Judice go the other way.

The former Red Sox outfielder played a pivotal part in his new team's commanding 8-1 win in the series opener. Verdugo launched a two-run homer in his first at-bat at Fenway Park as a visitor to give the Yankees an early lead in the first inning.

When asked about his mindset on his return to the ballpark where he spent four seasons, Verdugo said he always looked forward to this fixture and wanted to make his mark against his former team.

"It is one of the days I had circled," Verdugo said.

"If you have been traded you want to get that team back. I had a lot of fun with those guys, those teammates, and the staff over there but just competing against them you wanna do your best," he added.

Alex Verdugo shows love for Fenway Park after returning as a Yankee

Alex Verdugo has settled in nicely with the Yankees after being "upset" with the Red Sox for trading him away. He managed another run later in the game to round off a 4 RBI night for the Yankees.

The 28-year-old was received with jeers and boos by the Red Sox fans on his return to the ballpark in the colors of their fierce rivals. But Verdugo didn't read much into it and acknowledged the crowd for welcoming him "as a Yankee."

"These guys, the Fenway, the crowd, they are awesome," Verdugo said. "They have always given love when I was playing for them and I expect nothing else when playing against them. I saw some 99 jerseys with Verdugo on it, I thought that was pretty cool."

Alex Verdugo's memorable Fenway Park return helped the Yankees to their 50th win, the first team to do so this season. The AL East leaders will look to wrap up the series when they take on the Red Sox in the second game on Saturday.

