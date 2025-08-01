"This one is hard" - Byron Buxton's wife laments losing friends as Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, Willi Castro leave Twins before trade deadline

Minnesota Twins superstar Byron Buxton’s wife, Lindsey, offered a deeply emotional glimpse into the personal toll of baseball trades after the team parted ways with several big stars. Carlos Correa rejoined the Houston Astros, while Duran and Castro joined the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs, respectively.Correa and Castro left on deadline day (July 31), while Duran departed a day before. The spouses of the three players shared a strong friendship with Buxton's wife. For her, this wasn't just about player movement; she lost a support system and sisterhood.On Thursday, Lindsey posted a carousel of snaps on her Instagram. The pictures showed the amount of happiness Buxton's wife enjoyed whilst in the company of the spouses of the former Twins players.&quot;The side of baseball no one sees and few can understand,&quot; she captioned the post. &quot;The human side, the friendship, the love. The side of baseball that has NOTHING to do with the game.&quot;The hard parts- losing extremely close friends, losing people you care about that are the only people on the planet that understand your life. The ones who are in it with you, every single day, at the field, showing support,&quot; she added.Despite the pain, Lindsey expressed gratitude for the relationships that baseball created, appreciating the bond she shared with her fellow Twins families.&quot;This one is hard and it’s perfectly ok to not like baseball for the moment,&quot; she continued. &quot;But what I will always be is grateful to baseball, because of this game our paths crossed and these relationships will outlive anything we do at a stadium. Thankful for these ladies, my friends, my girls.&quot;Lindsey ended the message with love and prayers for her friends, showing both sadness at the separation and hope for their future. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostByron Buxton married Lindsey (née Tillery) in 2016. They began dating in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend. The couple are parents to three sons, namely Brix Scott, Blaze Jett, and Baire Lennox.Wives of Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran &amp; Willi Castro react to Byron Buxton's wife's emotional messageIn response to Byron Buxton's wife's deeply emotional message, Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran and Willi Castro's spouses reciprocated the feeling in the comments section.Correa's wife, Daniella, emphasized the emotional toll of parting ways with close friends while also expressing gratitude for their time together.&quot;I’m balling my eyes right now😭,&quot; Daniella wrote. &quot;This is so hard! I will forever cherish our friendship and the memories we made here!!❤️ God is good and I loved that he brought us here for all of us to meet. 🙏🏼&quot;Duran’s wife, Aidra, disclosed how the abrupt nature of the trade had disrupted even her immediate plans.&quot;This is so hard,&quot; Aidra wrote. &quot;And to think that I was actually coming back to the stadium on our next home stand! But one thing is for sure that because of baseball we crossed path and I couldn’t be more grateful/blessed of having you in my life! I couldn’t have done it without you. My girls forever ❤️😢.&quot;Castro’s wife, Aniana, expressed pride in the bond the women shared and the strength they showed as partners.&quot;It was an honor and a pleasure to share three years of my life with you,&quot; Aniana wrote. &quot;I leave knowing I met beautiful girls. Loving and caring. Women with huge hearts who stand up for their families every day! 😪💖&quot;Screenshot of comments from Byron Buxton's wife's post [Source - Instagram/lindz2109]Despite the Twins losing several key players, Byron Buxton isn't likely to ever leave Minnesota. He has already expressed his desire to finish his career with the Twins, who selected him second in the 2012 MLB draft.