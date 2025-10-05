  • home icon
  Baseball
  • 'This is not over' - Sports betting influencer Lucy Burdge issues warning after Cam Schlittler fires savage reply to her pro-Red Sox post

'This is not over' - Sports betting influencer Lucy Burdge issues warning after Cam Schlittler fires savage reply to her pro-Red Sox post

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 05, 2025 06:42 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Sports betting influencer Lucy Burdge issues warning after Cam Schlittler fires savage reply to her pro-Red Sox post - Source: Imagn

After delivering a masterful performance in Game 3 against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler has made a permanent enemy out of sports betting influencer Lucy Burdge.

The exchange happened after Schlittler, who threw eight shutout innings, including 12 strikeouts and no walks, went to X (formerly Twitter) to hit back at Burdge, who predicted the Red Sox to win the wildcard series in three games. Schlittler, in response, wrote:

"Not this year."

Schlittler added "drinking dat dirty water" in a playful jab referencing Boston's famous tap water.

While the Yankees crushed the Red Sox, winning Game 3 4-0, Burdge has vowed to follow Schlittler for the rest of his career and is waiting for future missteps.

"I am going to be eagle-eyed watching this because I have some tweets in the drafts ready to go at Cam Schlittler should, uh, you know, he do anything good or bad?" Burdge said on Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. "Mostly, you know, bad because now I have a new op, Rob. Cam Schlittler. This is not over, and it's only just begun.
"This is day one of my war with Cam Schlittler. This is war. This guy can go to hell. Like, get out. You are just a mosquito, but now I'm like, okay, okay. This is war."
Cam Schittler hits back at Boston fanbase after masterclass in Game 3

Cam Schlittler is from Walpole, Massachusetts. Before taking the mound in Game 3 against the Red Sox, he was subjected to harsh criticism, involving his family as well.

"People from Boston had a lot to say before the game,” Schlittler said. “For me, just being a silent killer, being able to go out there and shut them down. … I’m from Boston. I didn’t like some of the things they were saying today. I was just making sure I was going out there and extra locked in.”
While Schlittler didn't share any specifics, the rookie said they crossed a line.

“There’s a line I think they crossed a little bit,” Schlittler said. “I’m a competitor. I’m going to go out there and make sure I shut them down. You know Boston fans. It’s just how it is. We’re aggressive back home and we’re gonna try and get under peoples’ skin. They just picked the wrong guy to do it to – and the wrong team to do it to as well.”

Looking ahead, Cam Schlittler will pitch in ALDS Game 4 against the Blue Jays.

