“This is what peak performance looks like” “Looks like he could come out of the bullpen today” - New York Mets fans impressed by popular veteran Bartolo Colon's fitness during the annual Old Timers Game

Veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon is set to play in the New York Mets' annual Old Timer's Game. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014-2016. Here is a look at the fan favorite warming up ahead of the game's start.

"Big Sexy is ready." -@Mets

Many fans were pumped to see Colon getting ready to play in the alumni game.

Whistle @WhistleSports @Mets This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. @Mets This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.

It almost looks like Colon could play in the MLB right now.

Fans want him back on the team.

Brad @Bradw2495 @Mets This whole thing is just a way for the brass to see Bartolo’s stuff before they sign him @Mets This whole thing is just a way for the brass to see Bartolo’s stuff before they sign him

TomHoefWrites 🇺🇦 @TomHoefWrites @Mets Dude looks like he could go 6 against the Rockies tonight. @Mets Dude looks like he could go 6 against the Rockies tonight.

Some fans are wanting the former pitcher to get an at-bat. He did hit one career home run, and it would be entertaining to watch!

mark @MUebe_5 @Mets Let him get an at bat @Mets Let him get an at bat

Overall, it will be cool to see Colon, along with other former Mets players, face off against one another in the Old Timer's Game. It would be cool if more teams started doing this as it is a great way to get both former players and fans involved.

MLB player profile: Bartolo Colon

Bartolo Colon pitches during a Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians game.

Bartolo Colon played 21 seasons from 1997 to 2018 with 12 different teams. He is best known for his time with the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, and New York Mets. He spent 13 of his 21 seasons with these three teams.

Over the course of his career, Colon compiled a record of 247-188 with an ERA of 4.12 and a career WAR (wins-above-replacement) of 46.2. Colon is a borderline Hall of Famer, and it will be interesting to see how the voters evaluate his career.

Colon has 200+ wins, but his career ERA may be too high to garner enough votes to get in.

Colon's best season came in 2005 with the Los Angeles Angels when he went 21-8 with a 3.48 ERA, winning the American League Cy Young Award.

Colon has made four All-Star games in his career and won, at least, 14 games in 12 different seasons. Here are his career highlights.

Colon's best moment did not come on the mound. Instead it was at the plate. On May 7, 2016, the New York Mets were facing the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, and Bartolo Colon came up to the plate. The rest is history.

Colon has had a great pitching career. It is cool to see him participating in the Old Timers' Game for the New York Mets.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe