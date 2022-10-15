"This is what peak performance looks like", "Picking up his teammates! this guy is incredible" - MLB Twitter amazed by brilliant defensive play from New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is used to dazzling on the mound, but not quite the way he did today. With an incredible grab, he robbed the Cleveland Guardians of a base hit and got out of the inning. This is the kind of play that helps elevate a playoff team to a championship team.

High effort across the board can make the difference between winning and losing. With the margin of error so small in the MLB postseason, effort is of paramount importance. The play is a reminder that players have to be willing to go the extra mile to secure the win.

MLB posted the brilliant play from Nestor Cortes for fans to gawk at on Twitter.

Seeing a player who does not normally make plays like this electrified the New York Yankees faithful. Not only was it a brilliant play, but it preserved the lead over the Cleveland Guardians. It did not take long for fans from around the league to come together and celebrate the play.

The New York Yankees are one of the biggest franchises in the world. It's only natural that they have their detractors. However, Cortes is such a likable player and this moment was so great that they had to put their biases aside.

The MLB playoffs are the ultimate proving grounds for players to establish their legacies. The regular season is remembered in the history books, but championships are remembered in fans' minds. With this play, Nestor Cortes etched his name into the memories of fans around the world.

The Yankees need to get the absolute best out of their pitching staff for this playoff run. If this play is any indication, Nestor Cortes will be giving it his all for the entirety of October.

The New York Yankees stars should be encouraged by this high-effort play

Any championship team will see multiple players who may not have been stars in the regular season step up in big ways. Cortes has been a brilliant pitcher in 2022, but was not making defensive plays like this. There is something special about playing games in October that makes players elevate their games.

If stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton follow the example set by Cortes, the Yankees will be primed to win it all. With this kind of effort across the board, the team with the second-best record in the American League becomes all the more dangerous.

